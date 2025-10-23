Leica just unveiled its most radical camera ever – and I love it

Quick Summary Leica just launched its most radical new M-Series camera in decades. That replaces the optical rangefinder with an electronic viewfinder.

Leica has just launched a brand new M-Series camera which is going to have purists red in the face. The new Leica M EV1 does away with the iconic optical rangefinder which has been part of the Leica DNA for over 70 years.

Instead, the new model utilises an electronic viewfinder, which is something many users have been asking for. The electronic design allows for a much more common through-lens view, rather than using the traditional frame lines which the brand is associated with.

That's especially important when using really wide or really telephoto lenses, or when shooting with a macro lens. Even outside of those scenarios, though, there's a sense of what you see is what you get with this design which should make it very easy to use.

Focusing is still a manual process, though, as the M-Series lenses aren't equipped with any kind of autofocus capabilities. Fortunately, the new camera employs a range of focus assists, to help make that task as easy as possible. That includes focus peaking, which surrounds the in-focus elements of a frame with colour, and focus zoom, which enables you to punch in and see the details up close.

(Image credit: Leica)

Elsewhere, the spec sheet isn't too dissimilar to other models in the M11 range. You'll find the same 60.3MP sensor paired with a Leica Maestro III processor. That combination offers exceptional detail and colour reproduction, and can be reduced to 36MP and 18MP options for smaller files.

(Image credit: Leica)

There's even 64GB of internal memory, which might just be enough to get you through a full shoot. It also packs in the fantastic Content Credentials system, which we've seen on models like the Leica M11-D. That adds metadata to an image which can't be tampered with, to prove that it was created on the device.

Priced at £6,840 / €7,950 / US$8,995 (approx. AU$14,000), this model is actually more cost-effective than the M-Series bodies with an optical rangefinder. Add in the easier operation and it looks like a really smart buy for people who want the Leica experience with a slightly modern twist.