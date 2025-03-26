Leica could launch a new M-series compact camera soon – and it might lose one iconic feature
The rumoured M11-V might look very different
Quick Summary
The new Leica M11-V might offer an entirely different experience for users.
The iconic Leica rangefinder could be replaced with an electronic viewfinder.
It's no secret that compact cameras are all the rage right now. The retro-chic revival has made all manner of pocketable shot-snappers hot property, and led manufacturers to push hard into this direction.
We've just seen the launch of the Fujifilm GFX100RF – a camera which takes the rare-as-hen's-teeth Fujifilm X100VI and beefs it up with a 102MP sensor and an aspect ratio dial. Others, like the Leica Q3 remain popular choices for a wide range of photographers.
Now, rumours suggest the German brand could come back with a new model later this year – and it's said to be missing an iconic Leica feature. The rumoured M11-V is said to do away with the iconic Leica rangefinder, instead utilising an electronic viewfinder.
That will be a massive change for the brand. The rangefinder has been a key part of the Leica experience for decades, but the move to an EVF should make the system more familiar for modern users.
Leaked images – shared by LeicaRumors – also show the rear panel of the device with an almost full width digital display. It's a far cry from models like the Leica M11-D, and showcases a slightly more forward-thinking approach which is refreshing.
Don't get me wrong, classic Leica designs will always be popular, but it's nice to also see something different from the brand. It's not just the different design which is piquing some interest, either.
The addition of an EVF in place of a more traditional rangefinder could bring the camera to a more affordable price point, too. There's no exact word on what that may be – we're certainly not expecting anything too drastic – but anything to ease the cost would be welcomed by the market.
What's more, we may not need to wait long for it. The report suggests that references to the M11-V are already being made in the Leica Fotos app, which would point to a launch in the not too distant future.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
