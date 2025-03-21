24 hours with the Fujifilm GFX100RF – my favourite feature caught me off-guard
I'd buy one just for this
The recent launch of the Fujifilm GFX100RF will certainly have raised some eyebrows. The compact camera includes a large 102MP GFX sensor, which has never previously been offered in such a compact format.
Its closest competitor – something like the Leica Q3 – tops out at 60MP, meaning there's almost twice as much resolution on offer here. It's a really interesting proposition, with the point and shoot nature of devices like the Fujifilm X100VI fused with the sensor capabilities of the GFX100S ii.
Curious, I headed to Prague for the brand's X Summit event and got hands on with the camera. And while our time together was fleeting, its impression on me hasn't been.
What's more, my favourite thing about the camera is something I never expected – the aspect ratio dial. More specifically, though, it's the 17:6 aspect ratio. That's a special one for fans of older analogue gear, because it's the aspect ratio of the revered Fujifilm XT-1 and Hasselblad X-Pan cameras.
I've never had the pleasure of shooting either of those, and with prices continuing to rise to astronomical levels, I probably never will. But this could be a fantastic alternative.
As I sauntered through the streets of Czechia's capital, I found myself often drawn to this setting. The resulting cinematic appearance really can turn even the dullest of scenes into something really interesting.
Take this random shot of two people walking through an archway. It's fairly unassuming, and would likely feel uninteresting in a more traditional 4:3 snap. Here, though, it's instant Wes Anderson.
Then there's a snap of a very ornamental lamppost. The depth of field works its magic to blur the background nicely, but the combination of the wide focal length – the 35mm lens is equivalent to a 28mm field of view on full frame – and the even wider aspect ratio allows enough of the background to be included and be given its own space in the shot.
It's great at making slightly mediocre shots look good, but when you really nail it, it makes a great shot look better than ever. I loved shooting it in the narrow city streets of Prague, where the width was great for framing across entire streets.
What's more, it's actually quite a viable alternative for those seeking the experience of the XT-1. Broadly speaking, the price of those cameras is quite similar to the GFX100RF, but with this you're buying a brand new device.
Add in the fact you won't have to pay for film and the GFX100RF suddenly looks like a bit of a bargain. That's not something you can often say about a £4,699 / $4,899 / AU$8,799 camera.
