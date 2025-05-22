The Fujifilm X Half is an X100VI killer for the right photographer

Quick Summary The Fujifilm X Half camera is finally here! That offer one of the most complete film-like shooting experiences yet, and might just be the perfect camera for you.

Fujifilm has just unveiled its X Half camera. Coming after months of rumours and speculation, the real thing still had a surprise or two up its sleeve.

The half-frame camera makes use of a vertically oriented 3:4 sensor, allowing users to capture vertical content naturally, without contorting the camera. That's paired with a rear LCD display, a faux film window detailing which simulation you're using, and an optical viewfinder.

You'll find Fuji's signature Film Simulations and Grain Effect present and correct, to ensure the overall vibe is just right. There are also three new filter effects – light leak, halation and expired film. Each of those is designed to offer an added layer of realism for those seeking a film-like shooting experience.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

There's even a film camera mode, allowing users to select a preset number of shots prior to shooting. That will require users to pull the film advance lever between shots, and won't give you any idea of what your images look like until you 'develop' them at the end in the X Half app.

It's honestly quite a genius design. As someone who shoots primarily on film, I'm constantly stuck in the back and forth between what's sensible and cost-effective. Frankly, the cost of shooting film in the modern age is absurd, and something which is quite prohibitive.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

This takes the majority of the positives of film shooting and plunges them into a digital body without the ongoing costs. That might feel like a gimmick to some, but for others – present company possibly included – it could be the perfect camera.

One other feature I really love is the ability to shoot diptychs. That's the natural combination of two images which occurs when using a half frame film camera, and I'm glad Fujifilm saw fit to include it here. They've gone one better, though. Users can even make one half a still and one half a video – the creative possibilities there will be endless.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The camera weighs just 240g, making it perfect for use as an everyday carry, while the 35mm equivalent focal length on the front should be perfect for the needs of most users. Plus, the stripped back design means you'll get a whopping 880 shots from a single charge!

Priced at £699 / €799 / $849 / AU$1,349 this is certainly an interesting prospect. It's relatively affordable, offering a compact camera with film-like photo and videos. We'll wait to pass any further judgement until we've been hands on with it, but it certainly seems like an attractive prospect for those looking to take a step up from their phone camera.

We've seen other compacts like the Fujifilm X100VI and film-like shooting experiences on the Leica M11-D showcase the popularity of this style, so I can see it being another win for the brand.