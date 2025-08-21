Ninja shocks with its first ever outdoor heater and firepit – and it’s completely smokeless!

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has launched its first ever outdoor heater and firepit, in an effort to expand into the outdoor lifestyle space. The Ninja Fireside360 Outdoor Heater and Firepit is a 2-in-1 heating system designed for entertaining – but it’s currently only available in the US.

Watch out Solo Stove – Ninja has just announced its first ever 2-in-1 outdoor heater and firepit. The Ninja Fireside360 Outdoor Heater and Firepit offers 360-degree warmth to heat up your outdoor parties – and it’s completely smokeless!

In true Ninja style, the home appliance brand has launched many new products this year, particularly within the outdoor cooking space. This included its first ever full-size propane grill and a reinvented Artisan Electric Pizza Oven and Air Fryer . But more recently, Ninja has started to expand into non-cooking garden appliances.

The latest launch from Ninja does exactly that, and it could give Solo Stove a run for its money. The new Ninja Fireside360 Outdoor Heater and Firepit is the brand’s first outdoor heating system that’s designed to be part of your outdoor entertainment set-up to keep you toasty warm while you socialise.

The Ninja Fireside360 Outdoor Heater and Firepit gives off 80,000 BTUs of heat and 360-degree heat using Ninja’ HeatZone technology to distribute heat precisely, evenly and without cold spots. Aside from its head-to-toe coverage, the Ninja Fireside360 Outdoor Heater and Firepit is also completely smokeless so you don’t have to deal with any powerful smells or thick smoke.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Weighing just 40lbs and standing at 28.8 inches high, the Ninja Fireside360 Outdoor Heater and Firepit has a sleek design that takes up minimal room while still heating large spaces. The dial controls for the Ninja Fireside360 Outdoor Heater and Firepit sit at the front of the device. It has three operation modes to play with – flames, heat and both.

The smokeless feature will definitely appeal to many, as you don’t have to worry about burning eyes or powerful smells, but the Ninja Fireside360 Outdoor Heater and Firepit also requires minimal maintenance. There’s no ash or embers to clean-up, and it’s safe to use on surfaces like grass, stone and wood, plus it won’t leave any marks. It has a cool-to-touch base, too, so it doesn’t get hot when in action.

As of writing, the Ninja Fireside360 Outdoor Heater and Firepit is only available in the US and is priced at $449.99. I really want it for my garden so I hope to see it arrive in the UK later this year, which would be perfect timing for the winter season.