3 best air fryer launches from 2025 you should know about – if you don't already

2025 has been a huge year for home and kitchen launches, and as you’d expect, the not-so humble air fryer has been a huge talking point this year – again!

The key air fryer trends of the year have been bigger capacities, smart features and unique, space-saving designs. While both single and dual air fryers continued to be prominent this year, the latter have increased in popularity, with brands focusing on increasing their capacity even more.

Dual baskets already offer two cooking compartments, but air fryer brands have either supersized their devices with XL versions of their popular models, or they’ve introduced accessories like racks and dividers to add extra space for cooking layers of food.

Air fryers were also given the smart treatment this year, with more models coming with app connectivity so users can check in on their food remotely. But my favourite air fryer trend of this year has been the fun new designs we’ve been seeing, including vertically stacked air fryer towers, and even glass baskets.

As T3’s Home Editor, I’ve spent the year covering the latest air fryer releases, reviews and tips and tricks, and I have to say – 2025 has had some of the best air fryer launches I’ve seen in a while. Now that 2025 is drawing to a close, I’ve rounded up the three best air fryer launches of the year that deserve a place in your kitchen.

1. Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer and Steamer

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

In my opinion, the best air fryer launch of 2025 has to be the Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer and Steamer. Not only did T3’s Home Writer, Lizzie Wilmot, give it five stars in her Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer and Steamer review , but we also gave it the Best Air Fryer award at the T3 Awards 2025!

So, what’s so good about it, then? The Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer and Steamer comes with three cooking functions – air fry, steam and reheat. While this is more basic than other air fryers, the Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer and Steamer does all three functions expertly well, plus the air fry and steam features can be combined.

The design of the Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer and Steamer is asymmetrical, so one is a six-litre basket and the other is a three-litre basket. The bigger one is great for main meals while the smaller is best for side dishes. It’s versatile, looks great, and has a great steam clean feature to keep clean-up to a minimum – everything you’d want from the brand who made the first ever air fryer!

2. Ninja Crispi

(Image credit: Future)

Ninja has launched many new air fryers this year, but none has been more polarising than the Ninja Crispi. One of the strangest designs for an air fryer yet, the Ninja Crispi features the main PowerPod which attaches to a glass container to cook your food – see our full Ninja Crispi review for more details.

Designed with portability in mind, the Ninja Crispi has four cooking functions – air fry, roast, recrisp and keep warm – and it simply clips onto your cooking container to cook or reheat your meal quickly. If you have a big enough bag, you can take the Ninja Crispi with you to work to cook up your food at your desk – or you can place a lid on the glass container and turn it into tupperware which you can easily travel with.

It’s definitely one of the strangest looking air fryer designs I’ve seen all year – and seen at all, really! – but it definitely makes it easier to check on your food’s progress compared to other models. Better yet, the Ninja Crispi has already been upgraded since its launch in the form of the Ninja Crispi Pro which comes with three different container sizes for more versatility and extra portions.

3. Cosori Turbo Tower

(Image credit: Future)

In 2024, the Ninja Double Stack revitalised the air fryer space with its vertically stacked baskets, designed to reduce how much countertop space it takes up in your kitchen. Many other brands have made their own versions inspired by the Double Stack, but the best version launched this year – the Cosori Turbo Tower.

With a massive 10.8-litres of cooking space, the Cosori Turbo Tower can cook a huge amount of food and it can easily fit on your kitchen counter. While it has twin baskets, you can actually cook on three different levels, as the Cosori Turbo Tower comes with an insertable wire grill for the bottom basket.

As mentioned in our Cosori Turbo Tower review , this air fryer has lots of control options for each basket. Users can customise their cooking time and temperature via the touchscreen on top of the air fryer, and it can reach up to 230 degrees. It ticks all the boxes, really!