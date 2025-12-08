Pantone’s 2026 Colour of the Year is underwhelming, but these appliances can incorporate it in your kitchen

QUICK SUMMARY The 2026 Pantone Colour of the Year was announced last week. The new shade is 11-4201 Cloud Dancer which is described as a ‘billowy white’, and it’s left many people feeling disappointed.

The Pantone Colour of the Year 2026 has officially been announced, and it’s left me – and many other people – feeling underwhelmed. For 2026, the Pantone Colour of the Year is 11-4201 Cloud Dancer , which is described as a ‘billowy white imbued with a feeling of serenity.”

The idea behind the Cloud Dancer shade is very thoughtful and is designed to serve “as a symbol of calming influence in a frenetic society”. But I have to say, I felt very disappointed when seeing the new Pantone Colour of the Year! Simply put, it’s just a plain white shade and it’s just not as exciting as it has been in previous years.

The past few years have been full of vibrant colours, including 2023’s bright and bold Viva Magenta, 2024’s Peach Fuzz and even 2025’s Mocha Mousse . If it were up to me – why would it be, but a girl can dream! – I’d have suggested teal or pistachio as these have been the shades that have made the most impact in many aspects of life in the past couple of years, especially in the kitchen.

But it’s good news for most, as due to the neutral shade of Cloud Dancer, it’s pretty easy to add the new Pantone Colour of the Year into your home aesthetic. Here are a few of my top Cloud Dancer appliance picks below, including coffee machines , stand mixers, kettles and more.