Pantone’s 2026 Colour of the Year is underwhelming, but these appliances can incorporate it in your kitchen
Is anyone else deeply disappointed by the 2026 Pantone Colour of the Year?!
QUICK SUMMARY
The 2026 Pantone Colour of the Year was announced last week.
The new shade is 11-4201 Cloud Dancer which is described as a ‘billowy white’, and it’s left many people feeling disappointed.
The Pantone Colour of the Year 2026 has officially been announced, and it’s left me – and many other people – feeling underwhelmed. For 2026, the Pantone Colour of the Year is 11-4201 Cloud Dancer, which is described as a ‘billowy white imbued with a feeling of serenity.”
The idea behind the Cloud Dancer shade is very thoughtful and is designed to serve “as a symbol of calming influence in a frenetic society”. But I have to say, I felt very disappointed when seeing the new Pantone Colour of the Year! Simply put, it’s just a plain white shade and it’s just not as exciting as it has been in previous years.
The past few years have been full of vibrant colours, including 2023’s bright and bold Viva Magenta, 2024’s Peach Fuzz and even 2025’s Mocha Mousse. If it were up to me – why would it be, but a girl can dream! – I’d have suggested teal or pistachio as these have been the shades that have made the most impact in many aspects of life in the past couple of years, especially in the kitchen.
But it’s good news for most, as due to the neutral shade of Cloud Dancer, it’s pretty easy to add the new Pantone Colour of the Year into your home aesthetic. Here are a few of my top Cloud Dancer appliance picks below, including coffee machines, stand mixers, kettles and more.
Smeg is best known for its bright and pastel colours, but it also has neutral shades like black, grey and white. To replicate Cloud Dancer in your kitchen, Smeg has plenty of white coloured appliances, but its newest coffee maker, the Smeg Espresso and Cold Brew Coffee Machine is a great pick. It has retro-inspired looks, makes hot and cold coffee, and has a built-in steam wand. See our full Smeg Espresso and Cold Brew Coffee Machine review for more details.
Similar to Smeg, KitchenAid is well known for its diverse colour palette. There are plenty of beige, cream and grey shades available, but the white version of the KitchenAid Stand Mixer Tilt-Head 4.7L is the perfect way to replicate the Cloud Dancer shade. The stand mixer comes with multiple accessories so it can help with baking and other food preparation tasks.
Ninja’s extensive air fryer collection could fit any and all kitchen styles, but one thing it does best is release limited and special edition colours of its most popular models. For example, you can get the Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer in grey, cyber space blue and white. Read our full Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer review for more information.
If you’re looking for an upgraded toaster, the De’Longhi Eclettica 4-Slice Toaster is a great choice – and it comes in a Cloud Dancer-like colour. As a four-slice toaster, the De’Longhi Eclettica 4-Slice Toaster can fit multiple pieces of bread, and comes with browning controls and an extra-lift lever for easier removal.
Let’s face it, a kettle is a staple in UK households so it’s only right that you pick one which looks good – like the Tower Heritage 1.7L Dome Kettle. Available in white, the Tower Heritage 1.7L Dome Kettle has a generous 1.7-litre capacity and a quick boil system that heats water in less than 60 seconds. It also has a stylish and handy 360-degree swivel base for both left and right handed users.
For smoothies, soups and dips, the Kenwood Blend-X Fresh Blender is a versatile, easy-to-use and compact blender. It has three speeds to choose from, and a pulse function to give you more control over textures. The Kenwood Blend-X Fresh Blender has other handy blending features, including an ice crush function and filler cap.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
