KitchenAid upgrades its stand mixer with porcelain white colourway – but I expected more

QUICK SUMMARY KitchenAid has introduced a new colour to its stand mixer collection. The porcelain white colourway is available on the 4.8-litre version of the Artisan Stand Mixer, and is priced at £419 / $499.

KitchenAid has just upgraded its iconic stand mixers with its porcelain white colourway. The colour that was originally introduced back in the 2020s after noticing a shift to warmer shades, and it’s now available on its Artisan Tilt-Head 4.8L Stand Mixer – and while I like it, dare I say I expected more.

For a few years now, KitchenAid has added a new colour and pattern combination on its Artisan Tilt-Head 4.8L Stand Mixer . In 2021, the brand debuted a Light and Shadow mixer with a white body and black bowl, while 2022 saw a Blossom mixer in thyme green and with a copper bowl.

KitchenAid seemed to skip a year but came back with a bang with the Evergreen Design Series in 2024 . The nature-inspired KitchenAid stand mixer was the most popular yet with its deep forest green body and a walnut brown textured bowl.

The bowl was probably the most popular part of the mixer, so KitchenAid has kept that bowl and introduced it with a new, more subdued colour on the main body of the mixer. That colour is porcelain white, a ‘soft satin’ hue that falls between milkshake and white on KitchenAid’s colour spectrum.

While I like the new shade and think it brings out the colour and boldness of the walnut bowl, reintroducing porcelain white is a step away from KitchenAid’s bolder colours like butter yellow which is the brand’s 2025 Colour of the Year. The brighter shades from KitchenAid are my personal favourites, and porcelain white isn’t too different from the other whites from the brand.

I definitely see porcelain white being a popular addition to many people’s homes, especially if they prefer a monochrome kitchen. But for me, I like the big pops of colour that come from the brand’s reds and greens.

If porcelain white is the colour for you, KitchenAid has also added the new colourway to its Go Cordless collection, KF8 espresso machine and its Pure Power Blender. The porcelain white version of the KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head 4.8L Stand Mixer is available to buy for £419 / $499 at KitchenAid .