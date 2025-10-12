This new KitchenAid stand mixer colour could help me win Star Baker…
Hello Wildflower…
QUICK SUMMARY
KitchenAid has added a new colourway to its Artisan Tilt-Head 4.7L Stand Mixer, called Wildflower.
It’s available now for both UK and US customers, with the latter getting a 20% discount on the colour in the Fall Flash sale.
KitchenAid is back with a new colourway for its iconic stand mixer – and I think this one might be my favourite yet. Whimsically called Wildflower, the new lilac colour is available on the KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head 4.7L Stand Mixer which looks like it just stepped out of the Great British Bake Off tent.
Purple isn’t a typical colour included in KitchenAid’s repertoire, but it seems its colour palette is expanding more and more this year. In early 2025, KitchenAid announced that its colour of the year was butter yellow, a bright, sunshiney shade which got me excited about kitchens becoming more colourful again.
But alas, I was left disappointed recently when KitchenAid announced a new colour in its Evergreen series. The porcelain white colour upgrade left me wanting more, as KitchenAid added yet another white shade to its colour line-up.
It seems my prayers have been answered with the new Wildflower colour, a light purple shade with a satin gloss finish. It’s subtle enough that it can easily blend with KitchenAid’s other pastel hues, but it also looks great alongside darker colours, like gray, navy and metallic.
Other than the new colour, the KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head 4.7L Stand Mixer stays the same – if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it after all! It comes with a 4.7-litre stainless steel bowl, and whisk, paddle and dough hook attachments.
Currently, the Wildflower shade is only available on the KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head 4.7L Stand Mixer but I hope the brand adds it to more appliances in the future, as it’s quickly become my favourite shade to date.
The KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head 4.7L Stand Mixer in the new Wildflower colour is available now for £499 / $499.99 at KitchenAid. As of writing, US customers can get the Wildflower-coloured mixer for just $359.99 in its Fall Flash sale event.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
