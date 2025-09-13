Le Creuset drops its Halloween collection early, and its new pumpkin designs are my favourite yet

QUICK SUMMARY Le Creuset has debuted its 2025 Halloween collection. The brand has added new colours and more pumpkin-shaped cookware and bakeware to its ‘Fall Into Autumn’ line-up.

Le Creuset has dropped its Halloween collection early – and I’m obsessed. Dubbed the ‘Fall Into Autumn’ line-up, the range features the brand’s iconic pumpkin-shaped designs, and include new colours and fun mug designs.

French cookware brand, Le Creuset is well known for its pumpkin-shaped casserole dishes which typically come in its vibrant volcanic orange colourway, with curly stems on the handle. The existing collection also includes ghost, bat and cat-shaped dishes but for 2025, Le Creuset has reinvented the pumpkin and added some new launches to its collection.

As mentioned, Le Creuset’s pumpkin casseroles are always a mainstay of its Halloween collection, and they now come in more colourways and sizes. The full-sized, shallow and mini versions of the Cast Iron Pumpkin Casserole dish are available in volcanic, thyme and garnet which are perfect for the autumn season. Chambray – a light blue colour – also makes an appearance on the shallow size.

But the best – and new – products to come out of the Le Creuset Fall Into Autumn line-up are the new mugs. Shoppers can now get the kitschy-cute pumpkin design in mug form. The Stoneware Pumpkin Mug is a miniature mug version of the pumpkin casserole dish and it’s complete with a pumpkin shaped lid and stork.

Other more Halloween-inspired mugs include the Stoneware Bat Coffee Mug which comes in volcanic or black. As you’d expect from the name, the mug has a cauldron – yes, that really is the term that explains a group of bats! – of bats running up the sides of the mug.

Other pumpkin-shaped designs that are going straight in my shopping basket include the Stoneware Pumpkin Gravy Jug and Stoneware Pumpkin Butter Dish .

With prices starting at £24 / $24, the Le Creuset Fall Into Autumn collection is available to buy now .

