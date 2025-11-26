Forget Black Friday deals – YETI’s new Gear Garage drop includes something absolutely brilliant
The YETI Slick Horns is the product I didn't know I needed, but now won't be able to live without
If you thought Black Friday was going to be the biggest shopping moment of the year, think again!
YETI has not only quietly launched a few Black Friday deals in the US (which it calls 'Holiday Sale'), but it has also flipped the calendar with its Gear Garage Sale.
Shop the YETI Garage Sale in the UK
Shop the YETI Garage Sale in the US (starting 11.18)
The Garage Sale is already live in the UK, with a full six days of exclusive drops starting now.
Meanwhile, across the pond in the US, the sale begins on Black Friday (November 28) and runs just four days.
For YETI fans, this means early access, plenty of surprises, and deals you might not want to wait for.
What is the Gear Garage Sale?
YETI’s Gear Garage Sale is essentially a limited-time blowout of new and experimental gear from the brand.
Some of the stuff will only exist for the duration of the sale, while other pieces sometimes make it into the permanent collection, like the Hondo Beach Chair.
The items in the sale aren't technically cheaper. In fact, they often are full price, but you get the sense of exclusivity if you buy them.
In the UK, the Gear Garage Sale is staggered over a six-day window, giving shoppers a better chance of getting hot-ticket items before they sell out.
Grab your cooler by the horns
This year's highlight – this is the first day of the sale, mind – is easily the YETI Slick Horns, a bold, quirky accessory that transforms a regular cooler into a talking-point centrepiece.
Clip the horns onto a YETI Tundra cooler (or compatible model), tie it down via the AnchorPoint system, and suddenly your cooler isn’t just functional, it’s got personality.
At £125 (~$155 / €145 / AU$235), Slick Horns are among the most playful, offbeat pieces in the collection.
It’s easy to see why Slick Horns might become the de facto hero product of this Gear Garage drop: it’s unexpected, it’s fun, and it channels YETI’s rugged-outdoor aesthetic with a wink.
Other Gear Garage Sale picks
The Slick Horns are great, but the YETI Can Crusher is nothing to be frowned upon, either.
Built tough with YETI’s signature ruggedness, this crusher helps you flatten and store empty cans cleanly.
It squeezes cans down so they take up far less space, and its sturdy build means it’ll survive real-world abuse.
It costs the same as the Slick Horns, and it’s a smart, practical add-on for anyone who loves YETI’s gear ethic but also appreciates a little daily convenience.
Beyond the horns and the can crusher, so far the drop includes more conventional – but still solid – gear: lots of bowls.
Because stock tends to be limited, these items often sell out fast, but that’s part of the appeal: you get premium gear, sometimes with finishes or colours you won’t see in regular retail runs.
For fans of outdoor gear, tailgating, camping or just showing off a cooler with attitude, the Gear Garage Sale is a rare chance to grab premium YETI kit that's also unique.
With staggered UK drops and a full Black Friday US run upcoming, there’s no guarantee everything will still be in stock if you wait.
If you want my take: grab the Slick Horns now, and maybe one of the can crushers or rugged bowls while you’re at it.
