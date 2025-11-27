YETI’s Gear Garage Day 2 brings ultra-limited backpacks and patches you normally can’t get online

YETI isn’t wasting any time. Fresh off yesterday’s Gear Garage launch, including the delightfully unhinged Slick Horns attachments for its Tundra coolers, the brand has rolled out two new UK-exclusive collections for Day 2, and they’re exactly the kind of items superfans will scramble for.

Shop the YETI Garage Sale in the UK

Shop the YETI Garage Sale in the US (starting 11.28)

The biggest news is the arrival of 12L and 18L Ranchero backpacks, sizes that have never been available in the UK until now.

Previously, UK buyers were limited to the 22L and 27L versions, but YETI has finally matched the US lineup with a limited run of the smaller, more flexible packs.

(Image credit: YETI)

The company says the 12L is ideal for “packing light and those short adventures when you need to carry the essentials,” while the 18L steps up for day hikes, city commutes, and everyday carry.

Both launch in Black Forest Green and Black, with Cape Taupe dropping later.

One for YETI superfans

The second release is even more niche. YETI has secured a small batch of location-specific collector patches.

Typically, they are only available to people who physically visit the stores in Los Angeles, Denver, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and the brand’s home base in Austin.

Image 1 of 5 Austin Patch (Image credit: YETI) Texas Patch (Image credit: YETI) Dencer Patch (Image credit: YETI) LA Patch (Image credit: YETI) D.C. Patch (Image credit: YETI)

UK fans rarely get the chance to pick these up, making this drop a genuine one-day-only collectable moment.

They’re perfect for customising bags and soft coolers or completing a long-running patch collection.

Both collections are exclusive to the UK YETI site and part of the brand’s multi-day Gear Garage rollout.

The US version of the sale kicks off tomorrow, on 28 November, and if the UK sale is anything to go by, we're in for a treat!