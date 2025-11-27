YETI’s Gear Garage Day 2 brings ultra-limited backpacks and patches you normally can’t get online

New drops land in the Gear Garage

YETI saw-on patches on green background
(Image credit: YETI)
Matt Kollat's avatar
By
published
in Deals

YETI isn’t wasting any time. Fresh off yesterday’s Gear Garage launch, including the delightfully unhinged Slick Horns attachments for its Tundra coolers, the brand has rolled out two new UK-exclusive collections for Day 2, and they’re exactly the kind of items superfans will scramble for.

Shop the YETI Garage Sale in the UK

Green YETI Ranchero Backpack in the forest

(Image credit: YETI)

The company says the 12L is ideal for “packing light and those short adventures when you need to carry the essentials,” while the 18L steps up for day hikes, city commutes, and everyday carry.

Both launch in Black Forest Green and Black, with Cape Taupe dropping later.

One for YETI superfans

The second release is even more niche. YETI has secured a small batch of location-specific collector patches.

Typically, they are only available to people who physically visit the stores in Los Angeles, Denver, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and the brand’s home base in Austin.

Image 1 of 5
YETI patch on white background
Austin Patch(Image credit: YETI)

UK fans rarely get the chance to pick these up, making this drop a genuine one-day-only collectable moment.

Shop the YETI Garage Sale in the UK

Shop the YETI Garage Sale in the US (starting 11.28)

They’re perfect for customising bags and soft coolers or completing a long-running patch collection.

Both collections are exclusive to the UK YETI site and part of the brand’s multi-day Gear Garage rollout.

The US version of the sale kicks off tomorrow, on 28 November, and if the UK sale is anything to go by, we're in for a treat!

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.