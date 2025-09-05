9 new camping and hiking upgrades for your Autumn adventures

Autumn is officially here, bringing cooler temperatures and shorter days. But despite the drop in warmth, it’s still a perfect time to hit the trails or head out on a camping trip, thanks to quieter paths and fewer crowds. With the right gear, your outdoor adventures can be even more enjoyable. From lightweight tents to cosy fleeces and clever camping gadgets, these nine new camping and hiking gear drops will help you make the most of your autumn excursions.

VOITED Sherpa Full Fleece Zip

RRP: £89

Buy at VOITED

There’s nothing quite like christening the season with a brand new fleece is there? VOITED’s first unisex fleece collection, crafted from 100% recycled materials will keep you snug. There are three styles to choose from: the Sherpa Full Fleece Zip (pictured above), the Sherpa Fleece Hoodie, or the Polar Fleece Half Zip. Whether you’re hunkering down in your tent for the evening or hitting the hills for a hike, it’s a must-have for keeping cosy.

Coleman Swagger 3 FastPitch Tent

RRP: £249.99

Buy at Amazon

Say goodbye to slow tent setups with the Coleman Swagger 3. Part of the brand’s new FastPitch range, it can be pitched in just two minutes. Simply unfold and lock the pre-attached steel frame, then clip on the flysheet. It sleeps three, but the larger Forest Lodge Four is also available. Both feature a 3,000mm hydrostatic head rating and fire-retardant fabric with SPF50+ UV protection.



Lifeventure Sundown Berber Lined Blankets

RRP: £49.99

Buy at Amazon

Whether you’re chilling around the campfire or tucking yourself into your tent after a long day, the Sundown Berber Lined Blanket will keep you snug as a bug. On the inside is soft Berber fleece, while the outside is waterproof and wind-resistant. We love it when something is practical and looks good.

Nest Pour Over Kit + Java G25 Coffee Grinder Bundle

RRP: $245

Buy at VSSL Gear

Although not a new product per say, the pour over kit from VSSL is now available in a brand new ‘Sahrah’ colourway. It would make a great gift for campers who can’t function without a perfect cup of coffee. This six-piece set includes two double-walled mugs, a BPA-free splashproof lid, a double-walled pour-over dripper, and a storage connector that neatly houses the Java G25 Grinder. The best part? It all packs down into one sleek, compact unit

THAW Heated Gloves

RRP: £129

Available very soon to buy at THAW

What’s better than a pair of regular gloves? Heated ones, of course. This pair from THAW delivers up to 8 hours of warmth to keep your hands toasty during chilly outdoor adventures. They’re also water-resistant and touchscreen compatible, so you can stay connected without peeling them off every time you need to use your phone. You'll have to wait a little longer to get your hands on these, but we think they'll be worth the wait.

Yeti Moon Dust Collection

RRP: Prices starting from $25

Available to buy at Yeti

A new month calls for a new Yeti colourway, and the Moon Dust collection adds a touch of cosmic cool to your outdoor gear. It’s the third collection the brand has released with a grain texture, rather than its smooth Duracoat finish. Grab your favourites Rambler Tumbler or Tundra Hard Cooler in this limited-edition shade before it’s gone.

Lifeventure One Touch Thermal Mug

RRP: £19.99

Buy at Lifeventure

Lifeventure’s best-selling Thermal Mug just got a serious upgrade. Thanks to its 360° drinking spout, you can now sip easily from any angle. The copper-coated walls keep drinks hot for up to 6 hours or ice-cold for 12, and with five sleek colourways to choose from, there’s one to match every adventure.

LifeSaver Jerrycan Graphene:Ultra

RRP: £399.99

Available to buy soon at LifeSaver

When adventuring off-grid, you need a drinking system that you can trust. The LifeSaver Jerrycan Graphene:Ultra takes water purification to the next level. Its graphene-enhanced technology can purify up to 20,000 litres of water, removing 99.99% of viruses, bacteria, parasites, and microplastics, while also reducing PFAS, chemicals, and heavy metals to safe drinking water levels. It’s the first portable water purifier in the world to provide this level of protection.

Lifesystems Solo Peak

RRP: £229.99

Available to buy at Lifesystems

For wild campers, a tent that’s both lightweight and compact is essential – and the Solo Peak from Lifestystems delivers on both. Weighing just 1kg (including its repair kit, poles, and pegs), this one-man tent is ideal for adventures on the move. Despite its light build, it’s made from durable 20D ripstop nylon with taped seams and a 3,000mm hydrostatic head, ensuring long-lasting protection and reliability.