Three exercises to ‘life-proof’ your shoulders, according to a fitness expert
Healthy shoulders lead to better movement and bigger lifts
Shoulder injuries – particularly to the rotator cuff – are one of the most common amongst gym goers and, if you experience it, you’ll then find upper body days are a no go for quite a while. “The key to fireproofing your shoulders is to strengthen your rotator cuff muscles and improve your overhead shoulder mobility,” says Coach Milad, a personal trainer and co-founder of Tailored Fit PT. You don’t have to spend hours doing this; Coach Milad has shared three simple exercises that will take you roughly 10 minutes that you can slot into your week.
Strong, mobile shoulders are about more than unlocking better pressing and pulling lifts in the gym, they’re essential for everyday life. Healthy shoulders daily tasks easier, from reaching overhead to carrying shopping bags, especially since they’re the most mobile joint in the body. They even support better posture, therefore not giving them attention can lead to discomfort and increase the likelihood of injury.
- Dumbbell external rotations
- Dumbbell lat pullovers
- Incline I’s and T’s
Another common place people often experience pain is also in the knees. If you do, then check out these three bodyweight exercises that Coach Milad has shared to strengthen the joint and (hopefully) relieve pain.
