This dumbbell-only lower body workout builds stronger legs and glutes in 30 minutes

Leg day should never be skipped, facts. But when time is against you, the thought of going to the gym and then waiting 15 minutes for the squat rack to free up makes skipping it very tempting. That’s where this workout comes in. In just 30 minutes it’ll cook your quads, hamstrings, calves and glutes using just a pair of dumbbells (and a coffee table) – no gym required, so no excuses.

Training your lower body isn’t just about muscle growth and building a balanced physique – it’s also key to long-term health. Lower body exercises strengthen the knees, ankles, and hips, which are especially prone to injury. They also improve balance and stability, helping reduce the risk of falls and keeping you moving confidently as you age.

This workout from Fitness Trainer, James Stirling, is a circuit so, not only will it help you become stronger, but fitter too, as minimal rest between each exercise will get the heart pumping. Work your way through the movements below, resting for 30 seconds between each exercise (if you need longer, do so), and then take a minute's rest once you’ve completed all six. You’re aiming to do three rounds of this in total which, if you get your head down and stuck in, should take you no longer than 30 minutes. Here's what you're doing:

Dumbbell squat – 10 reps

Stiff leg deadlift – 10 reps

Split squat – 10 reps

Step up – 10 reps

Elevated bridge – 10 reps

Skater – 30 seconds

