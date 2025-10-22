Fellow’s new launch might finally convince me to drink matcha

QUICK SUMMARY Fellow has launched its first-ever Matcha Set, featuring a frosted glass bowl, bamboo whisk, ceramic whisk stand, stainless steel spoon and sifter, and a non-slip ceramic tray. There are four colours available, and it's priced at $129.95 (£90) via Fellow’s website.

Lately, it seems like everywhere I turn, someone’s sipping on a matcha. It's the biggest drink trend we've seen in years, but I’ve never quite been able to get on board – and before you ask, yes, I’ve tried it

That said, when I came across Fellow’s new launch this morning, I actually caught myself wondering whether it’s time to give matcha another shot. The brand has just released its first-ever Matcha Set, beautifully designed for anyone who wants to elevate their matcha ritual with tools that look just as good as they feel to use.

Clearly, I’m not the only one intrigued, as the Matte Black version sold out in a day. Thankfully, more stock is on the way, and the other shades – Matte White, Hazy Blue and Desert Rose – are still available for now.

(Image credit: Fellow)

The full set includes a frosted glass bowl, ergonomic bamboo whisk, ceramic whisk stand, stainless steel spoon and sifter and a non-slip ceramic tray to keep everything neatly displayed. Most of it is even dishwasher-safe – just not the whisk and tray.

Fellow, of course, is best known for its premium coffee gear, especially its first-ever espresso machine. Now, this new release brings that same level of craftsmanship to the world of matcha.

You can check out the Fellow Matcha Set now for $129.95 (around £90) on Fellow’s website.

(Image credit: Fellow)