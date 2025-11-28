Best coffee pod Black Friday deals 2025: save big on your daily brew
Including discounted favourites from Nespresso, Lavazza, L'OR, Nescafé and Keurig
It’s no secret these days that coffee pods can cost an absolute fortune. Whether you’ve got an Nespresso Vertuo machine or one of the best pod machines in general, the cost of keeping yourself caffeinated can really creep up. Honestly, I don’t know about you, but I’ve thought about switching to one of the best bean-to-cup machines more times than I can count.
However, this is exactly why shopping events like Black Friday are such a lifesaver. It’s the perfect time to stock up on pods without feeling like you’re burning money, and I’m not exaggerating when I say I’ve just spent the last three hours hunting down the very best deals for you.
Below, you’ll find the top offers from both the UK and the US, featuring brands like Nespresso, Lavazza, Keurig and Nescafé. If you’re also eyeing a machine upgrade, make sure to check out our roundup of the best pod coffee machine deals happening right now.
UK deals
Nespresso original
Read moreRead less▼
These Grind Nespresso Original compatible pods are known for their exceptional flavour, and they're also filled with ethically-sourced, speciality-grade coffee that's been farmed sustainably.
Read moreRead less▼
This L'OR assortment includes eight different packs, which means there's a total of 80 Nespresso compatible coffee pods. That's not bad for just over £20!
Read moreRead less▼
This 100-pack of Nespresso compatible pods includes nine different varieties, so you can try lots of different coffee blends whilst saving money at the same time.
Read moreRead less▼
If you love Starbucks, you'll really love this Nespresso-compatible Discovery Variety Pack. There's 60 pods in total and six different roasts types, so there's lot to try.
Read moreRead less▼
Not many people know that Amazon makes its own coffee, but after you see this deal, you'll definitely want to find out more. This huge 100-pack of Nespresso-compatible pods is now less than £15, working out to be around 14p each. That's crazy stuff!
Nespresso Vertuo
Read moreRead less▼
This Nespresso Vertuo Variety Pod Pack includes 30 Melozio and 30 Stormio capsules for Nespresso Vertuo machine.
Read moreRead less▼
Well known as one of Nespresso's most popular collections, this Master Origins bundle includes 10 x Mexico, 10 x Colombia and 10 x Costa Rica blends.
Read moreRead less▼
This Nespresso Vertuo Mix Pack includes 10 x Altissio, 10 x Diavollito and 10 x Voltesso – so you get 30 in total!
Read moreRead less▼
This Vertuo Barista Creations bundle (40-pack) features all the festive flavours, including Golden Caramel, Sweet Vanilla, Rich Chocolate and Roasted Hazelnut.
Read moreRead less▼
Now if you've purchased a Vertuo machine in the sales, this is the perfect bundle to get started with. It includes -1 pod of each of the 20 Vertuoline flavours, so there's plenty of different ones to try.
Lavazza A Modo Mio
Read moreRead less▼
This special offer bundles together a selection of Lavazza's most popular coffees, giving you the chance to discover a new favourite or enjoy something different. The pack includes 1 x Qualita Rossa, 1 x Crema e Gusto, 1 x Espresso Passionale, 1 x Espresso Intenso and 1 x Espresso Delizioso – which is 180 pods in total!
Read moreRead less▼
Compatible with all Lavazza A Modo Mio machines, this Caffè Borbone Don Carlo Gold Coffee Blend multipack includes 50 capsules. For just under £10, that's a bargain.
Read moreRead less▼
These coffee capsules are made with a dark roasted blend, for a golden and creamy finish and they are perfect for a 40ml Espresso. They're compatible with all A Modo Mio machines, including the Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie Evo.
Read moreRead less▼
Lavazza Crema E Gusto A Modo Mio pods are a round and balanced espresso, enhanced by notes of dried fruit. This huge 36 pack works out at 29p per cup – not bad at all!
Read moreRead less▼
This variety pack includes all seven of Lavazza's coffee blends, including Intenso, Passionale, Delizioso, Dolce and many more.
Nescafé Dolce Gusto
Read moreRead less▼
Each box contains 16 Cappuccino coffee pods designed for Nescafé Dolce Gusto pod machines and allows you to prepare 24 cups of your favourite drink.
Read moreRead less▼
Inspired by your favourite Starbucks beverages, this variety pack offers a selection of classic blends and indulgent flavours to satisfy every coffee lover.
Read moreRead less▼
The Latte Macchiato is a blend of hot milk, smooth coffee and voluptuous froth, and this 90-pack means you won't run out for a long time.