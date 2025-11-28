Best coffee pod Black Friday deals 2025: save big on your daily brew

It’s no secret these days that coffee pods can cost an absolute fortune. Whether you’ve got an Nespresso Vertuo machine or one of the best pod machines in general, the cost of keeping yourself caffeinated can really creep up. Honestly, I don’t know about you, but I’ve thought about switching to one of the best bean-to-cup machines more times than I can count.

However, this is exactly why shopping events like Black Friday are such a lifesaver. It’s the perfect time to stock up on pods without feeling like you’re burning money, and I’m not exaggerating when I say I’ve just spent the last three hours hunting down the very best deals for you.

Below, you’ll find the top offers from both the UK and the US, featuring brands like Nespresso, Lavazza, Keurig and Nescafé. If you’re also eyeing a machine upgrade, make sure to check out our roundup of the best pod coffee machine deals happening right now.

UK deals

Nespresso original

Grind Dark Blend Coffee Pods (pack of 100)
Grind Dark Blend Coffee Pods (pack of 100): was £43.95 now £32.08 at Amazon
These Grind Nespresso Original compatible pods are known for their exceptional flavour, and they're also filled with ethically-sourced, speciality-grade coffee that's been farmed sustainably.

L'OR Favourites Assortment
L'OR Favourites Assortment: was £31.96 now £20.26 at Amazon
This L'OR assortment includes eight different packs, which means there's a total of 80 Nespresso compatible coffee pods. That's not bad for just over £20!

Real Coffee Variety Pack
Real Coffee Variety Pack: was £39.99 now £23.79 at Amazon
This 100-pack of Nespresso compatible pods includes nine different varieties, so you can try lots of different coffee blends whilst saving money at the same time.

Starbucks Discovery Variety Pack
Starbucks Discovery Variety Pack: was £25.60 now £17.89 at Amazon
If you love Starbucks, you'll really love this Nespresso-compatible Discovery Variety Pack. There's 60 pods in total and six different roasts types, so there's lot to try.

Amazon Brazilian Coffee Aluminium Pods
Amazon Brazilian Coffee Aluminium Pods: was £19.19 now £14.39 at Amazon
Not many people know that Amazon makes its own coffee, but after you see this deal, you'll definitely want to find out more. This huge 100-pack of Nespresso-compatible pods is now less than £15, working out to be around 14p each. That's crazy stuff!

Nespresso Vertuo

Nespresso Vertuo Variety Pod Pack
Nespresso Vertuo Variety Pod Pack: was £47.70 now £40.54 at Amazon
This Nespresso Vertuo Variety Pod Pack includes 30 Melozio and 30 Stormio capsules for Nespresso Vertuo machine.

Nespresso Vertuo Mixed Pack Master Origins
Nespresso Vertuo Mixed Pack Master Origins: was £27.60 now £23.45 at Amazon
Well known as one of Nespresso's most popular collections, this Master Origins bundle includes 10 x Mexico, 10 x Colombia and 10 x Costa Rica blends.

Nespresso Vertuo Mix Pack
Nespresso Vertuo Mix Pack: was £25.99 now £21.50 at Amazon
This Nespresso Vertuo Mix Pack includes 10 x Altissio, 10 x Diavollito and 10 x Voltesso – so you get 30 in total!

Nespresso Vertuo Barista Creations
Nespresso Vertuo Barista Creations: was £44.99 now £40 at Amazon
This Vertuo Barista Creations bundle (40-pack) features all the festive flavours, including Golden Caramel, Sweet Vanilla, Rich Chocolate and Roasted Hazelnut.

Nespresso Vertuoline Starter Pack
Nespresso Vertuoline Starter Pack: was £28.50 now £21.37 at Amazon
Now if you've purchased a Vertuo machine in the sales, this is the perfect bundle to get started with. It includes -1 pod of each of the 20 Vertuoline flavours, so there's plenty of different ones to try.

Lavazza A Modo Mio

Lavazza A Modo Mio Variety Pack (180 pods)
Lavazza A Modo Mio Variety Pack (180 pods): was £74.99 now £49.99 at coffeesuppliesdirect.co.uk
This special offer bundles together a selection of Lavazza's most popular coffees, giving you the chance to discover a new favourite or enjoy something different. The pack includes 1 x Qualita Rossa, 1 x Crema e Gusto, 1 x Espresso Passionale, 1 x Espresso Intenso and 1 x Espresso Delizioso – which is 180 pods in total!

Caffè Borbone Don Carlo Gold Coffee Blend
Caffè Borbone Don Carlo Gold Coffee Blend: was £11.43 now £9.50 at Amazon
Compatible with all Lavazza A Modo Mio machines, this Caffè Borbone Don Carlo Gold Coffee Blend multipack includes 50 capsules. For just under £10, that's a bargain.

Lavazza A Modo Mio Passionale Coffee Pods
Lavazza A Modo Mio Passionale Coffee Pods: was £13.50 now £8.15 at Amazon
These coffee capsules are made with a dark roasted blend, for a golden and creamy finish and they are perfect for a 40ml Espresso. They're compatible with all A Modo Mio machines, including the Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie Evo.

Lavazza A Modo Mio Dolce Crema E Gusto Maxi Pack
Lavazza A Modo Mio Dolce Crema E Gusto Maxi Pack: was £15 now £10.50 at stormbrew.co.uk
Lavazza Crema E Gusto A Modo Mio pods are a round and balanced espresso, enhanced by notes of dried fruit. This huge 36 pack works out at 29p per cup – not bad at all!

Lavazza A Modo Mio Eco Variety Pack (112 pods)
Lavazza A Modo Mio Eco Variety Pack (112 pods): was £44 now £35.70 at Amazon
This variety pack includes all seven of Lavazza's coffee blends, including Intenso, Passionale, Delizioso, Dolce and many more.

Nescafé Dolce Gusto

Nescafé Dolce Gusto Cappuccino (24-pack)
Nescafé Dolce Gusto Cappuccino (24-pack): was £16.05 now £9.39 at Amazon
Each box contains 16 Cappuccino coffee pods designed for Nescafé Dolce Gusto pod machines and allows you to prepare 24 cups of your favourite drink.

Starbucks Mixed Coffee Cup Variety Pack
Starbucks Mixed Coffee Cup Variety Pack: was £28.50 now £24.99 at Amazon
Inspired by your favourite Starbucks beverages, this variety pack offers a selection of classic blends and indulgent flavours to satisfy every coffee lover.

Nescafé Dolce Gusto Latte Macchiato (90-pack)
Nescafé Dolce Gusto Latte Macchiato (90-pack): was £23.10 now £17.19 at Amazon
The Latte Macchiato is a blend of hot milk, smooth coffee and voluptuous froth, and this 90-pack means you won't run out for a long time.

Tassimo

Tassimo L'OR Caramel Latte Macchiato Coffee Pods (40-pack)