Best coffee pod Black Friday deals 2025: save big on your daily brew

It’s no secret these days that coffee pods can cost an absolute fortune. Whether you’ve got an Nespresso Vertuo machine or one of the best pod machines in general, the cost of keeping yourself caffeinated can really creep up. Honestly, I don’t know about you, but I’ve thought about switching to one of the best bean-to-cup machines more times than I can count.

However, this is exactly why shopping events like Black Friday are such a lifesaver. It’s the perfect time to stock up on pods without feeling like you’re burning money, and I’m not exaggerating when I say I’ve just spent the last three hours hunting down the very best deals for you.

Below, you’ll find the top offers from both the UK and the US, featuring brands like Nespresso, Lavazza, Keurig and Nescafé. If you’re also eyeing a machine upgrade, make sure to check out our roundup of the best pod coffee machine deals happening right now.

UK deals

Nespresso original

Real Coffee Variety Pack: was £39.99 now £23.79 at Amazon This 100-pack of Nespresso compatible pods includes nine different varieties, so you can try lots of different coffee blends whilst saving money at the same time.

Amazon Brazilian Coffee Aluminium Pods: was £19.19 now £14.39 at Amazon Not many people know that Amazon makes its own coffee, but after you see this deal, you'll definitely want to find out more. This huge 100-pack of Nespresso-compatible pods is now less than £15, working out to be around 14p each. That's crazy stuff!

Nespresso Vertuo

Nespresso Vertuoline Starter Pack: was £28.50 now £21.37 at Amazon Now if you've purchased a Vertuo machine in the sales, this is the perfect bundle to get started with. It includes -1 pod of each of the 20 Vertuoline flavours, so there's plenty of different ones to try.

Lavazza A Modo Mio

Lavazza A Modo Mio Variety Pack (180 pods): was £74.99 now £49.99 at coffeesuppliesdirect.co.uk This special offer bundles together a selection of Lavazza's most popular coffees, giving you the chance to discover a new favourite or enjoy something different. The pack includes 1 x Qualita Rossa, 1 x Crema e Gusto, 1 x Espresso Passionale, 1 x Espresso Intenso and 1 x Espresso Delizioso – which is 180 pods in total!

Nescafé Dolce Gusto