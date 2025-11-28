I test pod coffee machines for a job – these 9 Black Friday deals are insanely cheap right now

I test coffee machines for a living, and the best Black Friday deals I’ve found so far are on pod coffee machines. Right now, you can get up to 59% off luxury pod coffee machines from Nespresso, Lavazza, Dolce Gusto, Ninja and more – you won’t want to miss these deals!

The best pod coffee machines are easy to use and make delicious coffees with just a press of a button. The entire process is simple, quick and requires minimal effort from you – what more could you want really?!

To help you find the best prices, I’ve rounded up the top nine pod coffee machine deals that are insanely cheap for Black Friday.

P.S. If you fancy a different type of coffee maker, check out these Black Friday bean to cup coffee machine deals instead.

P.P.S. Don't forget the pods with these Black Friday coffee pod deals.

Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima One: was £219.99 now £159 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Save £60.99 on the Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima One in Currys’ Black Friday deals. This pod coffee machine is slightly more advanced as it comes with a built-in milk frother to make more personalised and versatile milk-based coffees and drinks.

Ninja Prestige DualBrew: was £249 now £208 at AO.com Read more Read less ▼ The new Ninja Prestige DualBrew is now just £208 in the AO Black Friday sale. This 2-in-1 appliance is a pod coffee machine and drip coffee maker in one so you can make multiple coffee styles. If you’re an AO member, you can get a further £11 discount, taking the Ninja Prestige DualBrew to just £197. Read our Ninja Prestige DualBrew review for more details.

Philips L’OR Barista Sublime: was £109.99 now £45 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Philips L’OR Barista Sublime is 59% off at Amazon. It works with L’OR double and single espresso pods, and its dispenser means you can make up to two coffees at a time – ideal if you have lots of people over!

De’Longhi Dolce Gusto Mini Me Starter Kit: was £79.99 now £54.99 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ If you’re new to pod coffee machines, then you need to check out this De’Longhi Dolce Gusto Mini Me Starter Kit deal. At £54.99, this deal comes with the machine and six boxes of coffee pods – that’ll last you for a while!