I test pod coffee machines for a job – these 9 Black Friday deals are insanely cheap right now
Get up to 59% off pod coffee machines from Nespresso, Lavazza, Dolce Gusto and more!
I test coffee machines for a living, and the best Black Friday deals I’ve found so far are on pod coffee machines. Right now, you can get up to 59% off luxury pod coffee machines from Nespresso, Lavazza, Dolce Gusto, Ninja and more – you won’t want to miss these deals!
The best pod coffee machines are easy to use and make delicious coffees with just a press of a button. The entire process is simple, quick and requires minimal effort from you – what more could you want really?!
To help you find the best prices, I’ve rounded up the top nine pod coffee machine deals that are insanely cheap for Black Friday.
P.S. If you fancy a different type of coffee maker, check out these Black Friday bean to cup coffee machine deals instead.
P.P.S. Don't forget the pods with these Black Friday coffee pod deals.
In the Currys Black Friday sale, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop has dropped to just £57. This affordable, compact coffee machine is perfect for pod beginners and is extremely easy to use. Read our Nespresso Vertuo Pop review for more details.
The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is now under £100 at Very. We gave it five stars in our Nespresso Vertuo Plus review, and said it was “the best pod machine you can buy, with bigger and stronger coffees for the capsule crowd”.
Save £60.99 on the Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima One in Currys’ Black Friday deals. This pod coffee machine is slightly more advanced as it comes with a built-in milk frother to make more personalised and versatile milk-based coffees and drinks.
The new Ninja Prestige DualBrew is now just £208 in the AO Black Friday sale. This 2-in-1 appliance is a pod coffee machine and drip coffee maker in one so you can make multiple coffee styles. If you’re an AO member, you can get a further £11 discount, taking the Ninja Prestige DualBrew to just £197. Read our Ninja Prestige DualBrew review for more details.
Get 30% off the Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale. Great for quick, fuss-free espresso, the Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie is petite and has two coffee options, so it’s extremely simple to use. This deal comes with a milk frother. Read our Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie review for more details.
At ProCook, you can get the ProCook Coffee Pod Machine for just £119.20 for Black Friday. In our ProCook Coffee Pod Machine review, we enjoyed its design and appreciated its compatibility with most pods on the market. To get the deal, add the ProCook Coffee Pod Machine to your basket and enter BF20 at the checkout.
The Philips L’OR Barista Sublime is 59% off at Amazon. It works with L’OR double and single espresso pods, and its dispenser means you can make up to two coffees at a time – ideal if you have lots of people over!
If you’re new to pod coffee machines, then you need to check out this De’Longhi Dolce Gusto Mini Me Starter Kit deal. At £54.99, this deal comes with the machine and six boxes of coffee pods – that’ll last you for a while!
The cheapest pod coffee machine you’ll find for Black Friday is on the Bosch Tassimo Friendly which is now just £29.99. Available in three colours, the Bosch Tassimo Friendly is a great choice for university flats or small kitchen spaces.
