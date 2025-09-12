Nespresso is giving away £150 of free coffee pods with any machine – but not for long

If you’re a fan of the best Nespresso coffee machines, you’ll know how much they can elevate your daily brew. However, they can also get pricey, especially if you’ve got a Vertuo machine where the pods can only be bought directly from Nespresso.

That’s why I’m always keeping an eye out for pod deals, and this latest one from Nespresso is too good to miss.

Right now, you can claim £150 worth of free coffee pods spread across your first six orders – and the only catch is that you’ve not got long to grab it.

What machines are included in the offer?

The offer works on all Nespresso Vertuo machines, no matter where you bought yours – whether it’s John Lewis, Amazon or anywhere else. If you’ve picked up an Original machine instead, you’ll still get access to Nespresso’s welcome offer, though it’s slightly different.

How do I claim my free pods?

Once your machine arrives, head over to Nespresso’s website, pop in your serial number, proof of purchase and details, then place your first order.

You’ll get £25 off when you buy at least 150 coffee pods, and you can repeat this up to six times, giving you a maximum of £150 off.

How long will the offer last?

The deal runs until 6th October, so you’ve only got a few weeks left. If you’re planning to stock up, my advice is to bulk buy. Even if you don’t hit the full £150, you’ll still get a decent saving on your next coffee fix.