Apple TV gets a very rare discount for Black Friday, just as the streaming service gets great again
Get 50% off an Apple TV subscription that'll cover Pluribus, MLS, F1 and more
Widely regarded as one of if not the best streaming service for original content, especially when it comes to sci-fi TV, Apple TV is starting to ramp up for a cracking few months.
The 98% rated Pluribus has only recent started on the platform, the F1 movie will arrive on 12 December, and we've recently had an announcement that MLS football will be free to all subscribers from next season.
Now, thanks to a rare Black Friday treat from Apple, you can watch all these and a whole lot more for half price – and for the next six months, to boot.
An Apple TV subscription now costs just £4.99 / $5.99 per month for half a year. The only catch is that you need to be a new subscriber.
Formerly called Apple TV+, the streaming service is home to Ted Lasso, Severance, Foundation, Slow Horses and many more amazing original shows and films. It normally costs £9.99 per month, but new subscribers can currently get six months for £4.99.
New US subscribers get an even bigger discount during Black Friday – it's now just $5.99 per month across six months. That's a drop of 54%.
As well as being limited to new subscribers, it's worth noting that this deal will only be available until the end of play on 1 December – next Monday (Cyber Monday). So you'll need to be quick to make sure you sign up in time.
The six months will start from the date you do, so will also cover things like the start of the next Formula One season in March. That will be exclusively live on Apple TV for all US subscribers.
You can also watch the final MLS Cup playoff matches, with both conference finals taking place this Saturday (29 November) and Sunday (30 November).
The final of the MLS Cup will take place on Saturday 6 December and like all the other playoff matches, it'll be streamed live at no extra cost on Apple TV.
Apple will also be offering gift cards up to £200 / $250 with purchases on its store through the Black Friday sales period – 28 November to 1 December. Just check out Apple.com for more details.
