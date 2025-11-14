An Apple TV subscription will be free from next year
Apple is scrapping the fee for one of its streaming subscriptions
Quick Summary
Apple is removing the fee to watch live MLS matches from next season.
The MLS Season Pass streaming add-on is being ditched in favour of including content with a regular Apple TV subscription.
Apple has made some major changes to its streaming service in recent times, including a refresh of the mobile app and ditching the plus from Apple TV+.
Now just called Apple TV, it even has a redesigned logo and on iPhone at least, a swanky new Liquid Glass look. But those are all cosmetic – arguably the biggest changes are set to come.
Not only will Apple TV be the new home of Formula One racing in the US from next year, the paid MLS Season Pass is set to be scrapped. MLS matches will continue to be broadcast live, but instead of costing an additional $79 / £79 / €149.99 per year it'll be free to all Apple TV subscribers.
This follows the recent decision to stream all playoff matches for free this season too. You can watch the continuation of the playoffs on Apple TV from 22 November, with Thomas Müller's Vancouver Whitecaps taking on Son Heung-Min's Los Angeles FC.
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will also be facing Cincinnati the day after.
All of this is viewable as part of regular Apple TV membership – currently priced at £9.99 / $12.99 / €9.99 per month. It should give you a taste of what to expect when the new season starts and all matches and MLS content is free to watch.
The move should also boost the popularity of the league outside of the US. It is estimated that Apple reached between one and two million viewers who paid for the Season Pass, but by removing the subscription fee, approximately 50 million will gain access.
And with more and more seasoned stars heading to the MLS to play each year, the standard of football played is improving all the time. I've already caught the bug, maybe you will too.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
