An Apple TV subscription will be free from next year

Quick Summary Apple is removing the fee to watch live MLS matches from next season. The MLS Season Pass streaming add-on is being ditched in favour of including content with a regular Apple TV subscription.

Apple has made some major changes to its streaming service in recent times, including a refresh of the mobile app and ditching the plus from Apple TV+.

Now just called Apple TV, it even has a redesigned logo and on iPhone at least, a swanky new Liquid Glass look. But those are all cosmetic – arguably the biggest changes are set to come.

Not only will Apple TV be the new home of Formula One racing in the US from next year, the paid MLS Season Pass is set to be scrapped. MLS matches will continue to be broadcast live, but instead of costing an additional $79 / £79 / €149.99 per year it'll be free to all Apple TV subscribers.

This follows the recent decision to stream all playoff matches for free this season too. You can watch the continuation of the playoffs on Apple TV from 22 November, with Thomas Müller's Vancouver Whitecaps taking on Son Heung-Min's Los Angeles FC.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will also be facing Cincinnati the day after.

All of this is viewable as part of regular Apple TV membership – currently priced at £9.99 / $12.99 / €9.99 per month. It should give you a taste of what to expect when the new season starts and all matches and MLS content is free to watch.

The move should also boost the popularity of the league outside of the US. It is estimated that Apple reached between one and two million viewers who paid for the Season Pass, but by removing the subscription fee, approximately 50 million will gain access.

And with more and more seasoned stars heading to the MLS to play each year, the standard of football played is improving all the time. I've already caught the bug, maybe you will too.