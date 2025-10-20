Apple TV giving all subscribers major free streaming gift – signals big changes could be coming

Quick Summary Apple will stream all MLS playoff matches, including the final of the MLS Cup, for free to Apple TV subscribers. This could be a sign that, like with the F1 coverage in the US, it is considering making this a permanent perk for its streaming service.

After announcing that it'll be the new home for F1 coverage in the US, Apple has made major changes to its other live sports service that could signal a new permanent bonus for all subscribers.

What's more, unlike the Formula One deal, this could be available for all Apple TV viewers worldwide.

Announced by the MLS itself, all Major League Soccer playoff games will be available to Apple TV (formerly TV+) subscribers to watch at no extra cost. You will not need an MLS Season Pass.

Wild Card matches start this Wednesday 22 October and will continue into the Best-of-3 Series kicking off on Friday 24 October.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will be in the first Best-of-3 Series game when they face Nashville SC on Friday. Other games are dependent on the results of the Wild Card match-ups.

Those who have purchased a Season Pass might be a bit put out that all playoff matches will be streamed live for free, but the additional content will still be locked behind the dedicated subscription, it seems.

Apple Vision Pro owners will also still need an MLS Season Pass to watch matches within a virtual environment and with Spatial Audio.

However, this move, coupled with the F1 deal, does potentially signal the end of the Season Pass full stop. There is much speculation that MLS matches will added as a perk for Apple TV subscribers on a more permanent basis – which will surely improve the profile of the league and its worldwide reach.

There's nothing official on future plans as yet, but it makes a lot of sense for a league that's investing heavily in global stars to gain wider following.

I certainly hope so personally, as I love MLS but not enough to pay a dedicated fee.