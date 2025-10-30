Netflix getting three exciting new features in forthcoming update – here's what to expect
Netflix executive reveals major platform additions that are coming soon
Quick Summary
The CTO of Netflix, Elizabeth Stone, has revealed a number of new features coming to the streaming service in the coming months.
This includes a real-time voting system that will enable viewers to cast votes in live TV shows using their remote or mobile phone.
Netflix has gone through a number of changes recently, with a new look arriving across platforms over the last few weeks. But there's much more to come.
The streaming service plans to update its app further, with new features to make the viewing experience even better. That includes more immersive and interactive capabilities – according to the company's chief technology officer, Elizabeth Stone.
Talking during TechCrunch Digest 2025, she revealed that three new initiatives should start to appear on Netflix soon, starting with real-time voting.
Having already trialled voting during Dinner Time Live with David Chang in the US, Netflix plans to offer the interactive option during other live programming. This will include the reboot of Star Search, a talent show that was originally broadcast on American TV during the 80s and 90s.
Netflix plans to bring it back in 2026 and will use real-time voting technology so viewers can select their own favourite contestants using their TV remote or smartphone.
"If you’re sitting at home watching Star Search on your TV, you’ll be able to... actually put in a vote that advances or doesn’t advance some of the contestants on the show," Stone said (via TechCrunch).
Other new Netflix features coming soon
Also coming to Netflix will be "more immersive experiences" in the app. This, the company says, will bring its own content "to life" with animations and dynamic special effects.
It's not entirely clear what this means at present, but you can expect the homescreen to become even more animated than even the recent redesign.
Immersion will also be explored with party games coming to the Netflix service. While it has dabbled with mobile and cloud gaming in the past, it plans to expand the latter to include party titles for families to enjoy on their TVs without needing separate controllers or subscriptions.
"We’ve got some fun living room party games launching in Q4 this year, more next year – for example, Boggle. So it’s on your living room TV screen. You’re able to do it with friends and family locally using your mobile phone," Stone added.
Finally, kids profiles are getting a makeover. A revamped kids homepage is currently rolling out, which includes a new navigation bar that links to the content your young ones have watched and saved, all in the one place.
