Netflix getting a swell of new content from an unlikely source

Netflix is taking on some new content, and it's all coming from an unlikely source.
That will see it enter the video podcasting space for the first time.
If you've been searching for something new to watch on Netflix, there's good news coming your way. The brand has just unveiled a new swathe of content which comes from a rather unlikely source.
That's because Netflix and Spotify have joined forces, to bring some added content to users. The move brings a total of 16 different video podcasts to the platform, opening up the Netflix catalogue even further.
The collection includes nine sports podcasts, five cultural options and two true crime podcasts. Those are mostly collated from The Ringer, but also include a couple from Spotify's studio.
According to a report in the New York Times (shared by PCMag) the deal will also restrict the shows in question from being shown in their entirety on YouTube. That hasn't been confirmed by Spotify, though it would make sense from a business perspective.
Still, if that does prove true, it could be really frustrating for users. If you've gotten into the habit of watching these shows one a free platform like YouTube – and you also don't happen to subscribe to Netflix or Spotify – you could suddenly have to pay a lot to keep up.
Still, it makes a lot of sense for Netflix. The popularity of video podcasts in recent years has been unprecedented, and getting in on that act makes a lot of sense.
The full list of included shows includes:
- Conspiracy Theories
- Dissect
- Fairway Rollin'
- Recipe Club
- Serial Killers
- The Bill Simmons Podcast
- The Big Picture
- The Dave Chang Show
- The McShay Show
- The Mismatch
- The Rewatchables
- The Ringer Fantasy Football Show
- The Ringer F1 Show
- The Ringer NBA Show
- The Ringer NFL Show
- The Zach Lowe Show
The shows are expected to debut on Netflix early in 2026, with the first wave in the USA. Other countries are expected to gain the features later on.
There's also a promise that there won't be additional ad breaks included, which will be great news for fans.
