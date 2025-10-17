Netflix getting a swell of new content from an unlikely source

Quick Summary Netflix is taking on some new content, and it's all coming from an unlikely source. That will see it enter the video podcasting space for the first time.

If you've been searching for something new to watch on Netflix, there's good news coming your way. The brand has just unveiled a new swathe of content which comes from a rather unlikely source.

That's because Netflix and Spotify have joined forces, to bring some added content to users. The move brings a total of 16 different video podcasts to the platform, opening up the Netflix catalogue even further.

The collection includes nine sports podcasts, five cultural options and two true crime podcasts. Those are mostly collated from The Ringer, but also include a couple from Spotify's studio.

According to a report in the New York Times (shared by PCMag) the deal will also restrict the shows in question from being shown in their entirety on YouTube. That hasn't been confirmed by Spotify, though it would make sense from a business perspective.

Still, if that does prove true, it could be really frustrating for users. If you've gotten into the habit of watching these shows one a free platform like YouTube – and you also don't happen to subscribe to Netflix or Spotify – you could suddenly have to pay a lot to keep up.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Still, it makes a lot of sense for Netflix. The popularity of video podcasts in recent years has been unprecedented, and getting in on that act makes a lot of sense.

The full list of included shows includes:

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Conspiracy Theories

Dissect

Fairway Rollin'

Recipe Club

Serial Killers

The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Big Picture

The Dave Chang Show

The McShay Show

The Mismatch

The Rewatchables

The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Ringer F1 Show

The Ringer NBA Show

The Ringer NFL Show

The Zach Lowe Show

The shows are expected to debut on Netflix early in 2026, with the first wave in the USA. Other countries are expected to gain the features later on.

There's also a promise that there won't be additional ad breaks included, which will be great news for fans.