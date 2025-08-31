Amazon Prime Video in September 2025: The five additions you need to know about

We're winding down summer, folks – the turn of the seasons is nearly upon us, and the end of August means a new crop of content coming to the biggest and best streaming services out there. Which is which can always be debated, but if you're an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, then you're probably curious about what's coming down the pike.

Well, good news – I've done the hard yards for you, and rifled through the lists of new shows and movies coming to Prime Video. I've picked out five highlights for the month, for you to add to your watchlist and anticipate, each with a trailer and release date for your convenience.

The Girlfriend

The Girlfriend - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 10 September

This one looks completely twisted, and has been getting some great press from early screeners. Robin Wright plays an affluent mother whose relationship with her only son might be a little closer than what people would assume. Her entire world is shifted off its axis, though, when he rocks up with a passionate new partner.

That young disrupter is played by the ever-brilliant Olivia Cooke, and seems to very much be playing a dangerous game with her new amore. How this all comes to a head is anyone's guess, but it's clear that sexual politics will be the order of the day, as Cooke's character tries to pry the young man away from his mother's clutches.

The Runarounds

The Runarounds – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 1 September

For fans of musical shows, this could be a big moment – almost like the second coming of Glee, potentially. It tells the story of a young band at the cusp of a major change in their lives, as they all graduate high school and decide whether they're going to pursue musical careers for real.

Needless to say, the talent is clearly there, and the main question is just how dedicated they'll all be to their craft. Surrounding them are a coterie of friends and romantic relationships that will similarly have to work out what's best for them – a stable college life or risking it all on the band of a lifetime.

Gen V (Season 2)

Gen V Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 17 September

One of Amazon's most popular Prime Video franchises is nearly back – The Boys had its own huge success, and the fact that its college-age spinoff Gen V has also found a big audience shows how well it's done. This second season will pick up where the first left off, meaning in extremely violent, profane form.

Those students who survived the last season are back at Godolkin University, back under the beady eye of the Vought corporate overlords, and are still trying to figure out just what's going on at the institution. This time it looks like there'll be some big appearances from the likes of Starlight and Black Noir, tying things into the main The Boys storyline even further.

Hotel Costiera

Hotel Costiera - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 24 September

This one looks really fun – a brand-new series from Prime Video at a time when established franchises are such a safe bet for streamers. It'll transport us to the Mediterranean for a mystery that will likely spiral out into a big conspiracy, all through the eyes of a charming, off-beat investigator.

You can expect all the trademarks for the genre, including the gathering of a crew, stakeouts, crime scene investigations and more – all with a kidnapping at its centre. Hotel Costiera looks like it has its tongue firmly in its cheek, too, which is always a nice thing.

Helluva Boss

Helluva Boss - Date Announce | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 10 September

Hazbin Hotel has been something of a sleeper hit for Amazon in recent years – the cultish show has a dedicated following, and is doubtless much cheaper to make than some of its other gigantic properties. Now, it's bringing another similar animated show to new viewers, making the first two seasons of Helluva Boss an asset for the platform.

The show looks similarly r-rated, full of dirty puns and general depravity, but if you liked Hazbin Hotel then you should almost certainly check out its stories of hellish characters in other walks of life. Just don't mistake it for something family-friendly simply because of its art style!