Finally, season 2 of fan-favourite 97%-rated show is about to land on Prime

As a fan of the comics, I was pleasantly surprised when The Boys landed on Amazon Prime Video – and actually managed to not only do it justice, but add something more. So when Gen V arrived and once again surprised me – as a spin-off that took things in a new and exciting direction – I was pretty eager to see what was next.

Now that is due to arrive, as season 2 of Gen V lands on Amazon Prime Video from Wednesday 17 September. The first three episodes are set to land all at once, hopefully giving us that movie-like experience. Then it'll be a week-to-week slog as we wait for the rest to be unveiled one episode at a time.

The show, for anyone new to all this, is set around a group of genetically enhanced young people who are either training to be superheroes or are fighting against corrupt powers that work in that field. It all sounds very dark – and can be when it comes to gore – but actually stays well-humoured throughout.

Gen V Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

While Gen V season one helped further cement Prime as one of the best streaming services, its success with The Boys has dwindled as each series has had a lower rating. Gen V, so far, has been a big hit – with a current Rotten Tomatoes rating of 97% from critics.

That said, it does seem to be less coveted by viewers, with a 77% score on the Popcornmeter. Of course, this could be the more hardcore fans of The Boys simply not liking this new direction the spin-off heads in, but it's worth keeping in mind as season two arrives.

This appears to be the case, as already I've spotted quite a few online teases for more The Boys characters appearing in Gen V. This season will include Hamish Linklater as Cipher, while other fan-favourites, including The Deep (Chace Crawford), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), are set to return.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon)

Fan theories suggest that this second season could be focused on the already established characters working on levelling-up their powers. More superheroes using their powers in ever increasingly fun and novel ways? Yes please!

So all we need now for the perfect viewing experience is for Prime to cut back those adverts! And perhaps take a leaf out of Netflix's book and up the streaming quality, too.