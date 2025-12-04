Samsung TVs just got Amazon Prime's best show for free

When you run your eyes over the shows that Amazon has produced in-house for Prime Video in recent years, I think it's fair to say that one big name pops out – Fallout. The first season was a smash hit for the streamer, bringing new fans to the storied gaming franchise but also, crucially, thrilling those who've loved it for decades.

Now there's a second season right around the corner, and if you have a Samsung TV you're getting a lovely little bonus to help you catch up with the show. From now until Christmas Day (25 December, in case it needs saying), you can watch the first season of Fallout on Samsung TV Plus completely for free.

It tells a story in its own time period, but the way it shows us main character Lucy's journey out into the Wasteland after growing up in a Vault will be immediately familiar if you've played even an hour of any of the games.

Fallout - Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

This is a big deal! Fallout is a huge and recent show, and this means that anyone with a device that comes loaded with the Samsung TV app can watch it for free for the next few weeks. Even better, Samsung TV Plus doesn't require you to have any sort of subscription, so you're not even going to have to remember to cancel a free trial or anything like that.

This makes it basically the perfect way to catch up on the show for free, before you need to subscribe to Prime Video again to watch the second season, which starts on 19 December. It's a stacked month for streaming, between that and the new Stranger Things episodes on Netflix.

That said, you don't see Netflix giving its shows away for free anywhere, as far as I've ever seen, so this marks a pretty rare opportunity to see one of the world's top shows for free.

Plus, the added bonus is that you'll most likely be watching it on a Samsung TV, which is good news for you. We've recently been crowing about the unbelievable Samsung S95F, which is basically our new favourite TV here at T3, so if you've picked one up recently, you'll likely have an amazing time.

