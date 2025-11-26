James Bond gets a huge movie update – and it won't cost you a (Money)penny

Quick Summary Bond is back... on a free streaming service. Pluto TV will show all 25 official James Bond movies on its no-cost streaming platform, both live and on demand.

After Amazon bought MGM Studios and acquired the James Bond movie catalogue and licence, it has regularly added all 25 007 movies to Prime Video for subscribers. However, it tends to remove them again after set periods, which can get confusing.

That's often down to regional broadcast deals – such as with ITV and its ITVX streaming service in the UK – but doesn't make it easy for fans to watch the films whenever they want.

Now though, Pluto TV has announced that the entire official catalogue is coming to its free streaming platform from 1 December, which you will be able to watch both live and on demand. You don't need to be a Prime subscriber – and as Pluto TV membership is completely free, it won't cost you a penny.

The only catch is that we don't yet know whether this will be exclusive to the US or also available in other territories, such as the UK. There will be two channels created – Pluto TV 007 in both English and Spanish – and Parade reports that the collection will kick off with the first release – Dr. No with Sean Connery playing Bond.

However, even if you can't stream the run outside of the States, there's still one way to catch all the movies on Pluto TV in the UK – through a VPN like NordVPN. It even has a Black Friday deal on right now.

So while we wait to hear about the next James Bond movie, and who is set to step into 007's freshly polished brogues, you can swot up on the entire collection at no extra cost. You don't need Prime membership, nor have to wait until one of the films starts on ITV 2 on Sunday afternoon.

Just hang on until Cyber Monday (1 December) before it all starts.