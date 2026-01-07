This surprise robot lawn mower could be one of 2026’s biggest smart garden launches

QUICK SUMMARY Sunseeker has announced the launch of its new robot mower at CES, earning a CES Innovation Honoree Award along the way. Designed for lawns up to 1,000㎡, the Sunseeker S4 uses advanced 360° LiDAR and AI cameras for precise, boundary-free mapping and excellent obstacle avoidance. Whilst pricing is still unknown, the S4’s smart tech and focus on accuracy make it a standout contender to watch heading into 2026.

We’ve seen a great mix of robot lawn mowers launch at CES this year, from Segway Navimow’s huge nine-model lineup to some impressive updates from ECOVACS. That said, the Sunseeker S4 has really come out of nowhere – and after picking up a CES 2026 Innovation Honoree Award, it’s quickly become one of the models I’m most excited about this year.

Designed for lawns up to 1,000㎡, the Sunseeker S4 packs the brand’s AllSense 3D perception system, combining 360° LiDAR with AI cameras for centimetre-level mapping and full-direction obstacle avoidance. In short, it ticks pretty much every box you’d want from one of the best robot lawn mowers, especially if you’re after accuracy, intelligence and a simple set up.

We’re still waiting on official pricing, but it’s expected to launch exclusively in the US first, with UK and European availability following later.

(Image credit: Sunseeker)

This isn’t actually my first encounter with Sunseeker. Back in March last year, the brand launched a few robot mowers, including the Sunseeker Elite X5, covering different lawn sizes and budgets. Like its predecessors, the S4 is completely boundary-wire free, but unlike the X5, it leans heavily on LiDAR-based 3D mapping rather than radar and vision alone. That gives it a real advantage in complex or cluttered gardens, where precise obstacle detection really matters.

Big names like Husqvarna and Mammotion often dominate the spotlight at major tech shows, but launches like this are a good reminder that it’s worth keeping an eye on the brands quietly doing something special.

I’ll be reviewing the Sunseeker S4 over the next few months, so stay tuned – this one feels like it could be a hit.

