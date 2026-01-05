Mammotion’s LUBA robot lawn mower introduces ‘world’s first’ navigation technology – I’m seriously impressed

QUICK SUMMARY Mammotion has unveiled three new robot lawn mower series at CES 2026. The standout is the Mammotion LUBA 3 AWD robot lawn mower collection which features upgraded Tri-Fusion navigation, making the LUBA 3 a world’s first to use LiDAr, RTK and AI Vision technology together.

For CES 2026, Mammotion has unveiled not one, not two but three new robot lawn mower series. Amongst the LUBA and YUKA models is the undeniably impressive LUBA 3 AWD robot lawn mowers which feature an upgraded version of Mammotion’s Tri-Fusion navigation technology – here’s why you should be excited.

Mammotion has certainly made a name for itself within the robot lawn mower space, and its latest launches are its most advanced models to date. The standout is the Mammotion LUBA 3 AWD robot lawn mower which comes in four options to suit different lawn sizes.

The new Mammotion LUBA 3 AWD robot lawn mowers have similar looks to its predecessor, the LUBA 2 , but come with many upgraded features. The standout is the enhanced Tri-Fusion Navigation System which combines LiDAR, RTK and AI Vision together, making it a world’s first.

These technologies work together to offer precise positioning for all lawn types, and are available on many Mammotion robot lawn mowers. Previously, the LiDAR has been used for primary navigation while RTK offers precision correction, and AI Vision is there for object recognition.

(Image credit: Mammotion)

Now, the Tri-Fusion Navigation System has been upgraded to offer 360-degree LiDAR coverage, dual 1080p cameras for UltraSense AI vision, and NetRTK that’s more accurate than before for all terrains, lighting and weather conditions. Simply put, the LUBA 3 AWD robot lawn mowers are Mammotion's most advanced and accurate models yet with incredibly precise navigation.

While mapping is an important aspect of robot lawn mowers, the Mammotion LUBA 3 AWD robot lawn mowers have been given four driven motors to conquer steep and uneven terrain. They come with 15.8-inch cutting widths to cut different lengths and its all-wheel-drive mobility and 15Ah battery means it can cut and cover up to 1.75 acres per day.

Alongside advancing its navigation, Mammotion has also upgraded the LUBA 3 AWD robot lawn mowers with a new 10-TOPS AI processor. Essentially, this feature allows the mower to quickly and precisely make real-time decisions and it recognises over 300 obstacles in a variety of light conditions.

The Mammotion LUBA 3 AWD robot lawn mowers are definitely the standouts from Mammotion’s CES presentation – and the brand’s new flagship – but Mammotion has also unveiled the LUBA mini 2 AWD series and the YUKA mini 2 series to cover all garden types and budgets.

The Mammotion LUBA 3 AWD robot lawn mowers are expected to be available to purchase in January 2026, with prices starting at €2299/$2,299. The UK is expected to get the new mowers later in the year.