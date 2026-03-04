3 signs your garden is suitable for a robot lawn mower before you buy

The best robot lawn mowers are a fantastic addition to any garden setup, especially if you want to keep your lawn looking great with minimal effort. There are plenty of impressive models out there from some top brands, but before you start deciding which one to go for, it’s worth checking whether your garden is actually suited to a robot mower in the first place.

Below are three clear signs that your garden could be perfect for a robot lawn mower. These devices aren’t cheap, so making sure your space is ready will save you frustration down the line.

1. Easy access to outdoor power

Most robot mowers rely on a docking station that needs to stay plugged in, so having a dedicated outdoor socket – or the ability to install one – makes setup much easier. Trailing an extension lead out of a window can also look messy and is also a safety risk, so it's definitely something to consider.

Some models, like Mammotion’s range, can be solar-powered using a Solar Panel for the RTK Reference Station. This lets you place the mower almost anywhere outdoors without worrying about a nearby power source. However, it’s an expensive add-on and can be a bit unreliable in cloudy or rainy conditions, so mains-powered is still the more consistent option.

2. Strong Wi-Fi coverage

Robot mowers often rely on Wi-Fi to navigate efficiently and track their progress, with Husqvarna’s latest models being a prime example.

If your Wi-Fi is a bit patchy, something like an RS1 Reference Station is a great alternative. It’s a stand-alone unit that doesn’t need an internet connection and can even improve the mower’s positioning accuracy, automatically providing positioning data between the mower and the satellite.

3. Mower-friendly edges and transitions

Robot mowers handle lawns much better when edges are smooth and well-defined. Grass flush with paving stones or edging blocks lets the mower get close to borders, reducing manual trimming later.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Transitions between different lawn zones matter too, as narrow passages or tight corners can slow down mowing or make it less efficient. Minimal loose bark or decorative stones spilling onto the grass will also help the mower work seamlessly.

Check out the 5 things I wish I’d known before buying a robot lawn mower for more information.