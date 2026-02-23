Ninja’s new indoor grill is finally available to buy in the UK – it proves griddles are this year’s barbecue trend

QUICK SUMMARY The Ninja Sizzle Pro XL Grill & Flat Plate is finally available to buy in the UK after it launched last year in the US. Priced at £179.99, the Ninja Sizzle Pro XL can cook up to 10 burgers at a time, and comes with two XL grill plates.

After a year of waiting, the Ninja Sizzle Pro XL Grill & Flat Plate is finally available in the UK. The new, extra-large indoor grill from Ninja has a wide grilling surface, two XL grill plates, and an extremely affordable price – which has now been discounted!

The Ninja Sizzle Pro XL was announced back in early 2025 but at the time, it was only available in the US. The new Ninja Sizzle Pro XL Grill & Flat Plate joins Ninja’s growing barbecue line-up – which includes the Ninja Woodfire and the Ninja FlexFlame – and offers an indoor option for barbecue lovers with minimal space.

For those with limited outdoor space, the Ninja Sizzle Pro XL Grill & Flat Plate is a griddle-type barbecue that can be used indoors. It measures 53cm x 39cm x 15cm and weighs 10.5kg so it can sit comfortably on your countertop or pack away into cupboards.

As the ‘XL’ version of this product, the Ninja Sizzle Pro XL Grill & Flat Plate has a huge grilling surface which can fit up to 10 burgers at a time. The non-stick ceramic grill plate has deep grooves in the surface so it gives food those grill marks for that authentic barbecue taste and look. Alternatively, the flat plate is great for foods like pancakes and sandwiches.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Powered by ProTemp iQ technology, the Ninja Sizzle Pro XL Grill & Flat Plate can reach temperatures of up to 260°C and offers consistent high-heat to the very edges of the griddle. It has dial controls at the bottom of the grill, as well as a digital screen that shows time and temperature.

I love the look of the Ninja Sizzle Pro XL Grill & Flat Plate and think it’s an exciting addition to Ninja’s grill line-up. It fills a couple gaps in the market for those who are looking for a grill that gives authentic barbecue flavours using electric power while also ticking a box for those who don’t have a garden.

The Ninja Sizzle Pro XL Grill & Flat Plate is also surprisingly on trend, as the griddle is one of 2026’s fastest growing barbecue trends of the year .

