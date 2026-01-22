Weber’s 2026 barbecue line-up is finally here, including its smartest charcoal grill yet

QUICK SUMMARY Weber has debuted its new 2026 barbecue line-up, featuring upgraded Genesis and Spirit gas grills, and smart probes. The standout of the range is the Performer Smart Charcoal Grill, complete with an LCD Wi-Fi controller and two built-in food and temperature probes for accurate outdoor cooking.

Looking out at the dreary weather, barbecues are probably the last thing on your mind, but Weber’s 2026 barbecue line-up is something to be excited about. Included in the new range are a mixture of both smart and non-smart barbecues and grills, including the Weber Performer Smart Charcoal Grill which might be the brand’s smartest charcoal model yet.

The new Weber Performer Smart Charcoal Grill takes charcoal grilling to the next level with a truly unique design. As a whole barbecue unit, it has a kettle-style barbecue on the left that’s built into a main stand. On the right side is a side table and storage shelf so you can prep and cook in one.

With its LCD Wi-Fi controller, users can regulate the temperature of the Weber Performer Smart Charcoal Grill by controlling the airflow to the coals. This makes it ideal for low and slow smoking, and its Rapidfire Assist mode allows the grill to preheat much quicker.

Aside from its LCD controller, the Weber Performer Smart Charcoal Grill connects to the Weber Connect app for seamless smart controls. Users can check in on their food’s progress without standing at the barbecue, as the grill has two built-in probes that monitor food and grill temperatures and relay that to the app.

Smart barbecues have been on the rise in the past few years, but Weber has realised that not everyone wants to use this type of technology. With this in mind, Weber has announced both smart and non-smart versions of the Weber Performer Smart Charcoal Grill to cater to all budgets and gardens.

Both versions of the Weber Performer Smart Charcoal Grill have the same porcelain-enamelled barbecue design, cart, table and shelf units, but the non-smart model only has manual controls which sit just below the prep area. They’re expected to be available in spring 2026 with prices starting at £479 / $449.

Another area Weber has expanded into for 2026 is smart meat thermometers . Most of Weber’s barbecues have thermometers or probes built into them, but now you can get separate probes that can be used on any grill or oven and any brand for a more accurate cooking experience.

The line-up includes the Smart Wireless Probe Plus with Booster and Charger, the Smart Probe and Grate Sensor and the Smart Hub Display and Booster. All models connect to the Weber Connect app and prices start at £39.99 / $40.

The Smart Wireless Probe Plus with Booster and Charger is the most exciting of the launches, as its wireless design makes it ideal for grilling and even rotisserie cooking. It also has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and a speedy charging case.

Weber has also announced that it’s updating its Genesis and Spirit gas grills with smarter features, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and battery-operated thermometers. It’s a big year for Weber, and I can’t wait for barbecue season!