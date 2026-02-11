Ninja's first-ever gas barbecue is finally available to buy in the UK – here's all you need to know

The Ninja FlexFlame has finally arrived in the UK after being exclusive to the US for just under a year. It’s Ninja’s first-ever propane outdoor cooker, combining five different cooking methods under one lid. That alone sets it apart from many of the best barbecues on the market right now.

It joins Ninja’s growing outdoor cooking line-up, including the popular Ninja Woodfire and the Ninja Electric Outdoor Oven, both of which were awarded high scores in our full reviews.

Priced at £999 on Ninja’s website, it's available in Stainless Steel, Green and Blue, and is expected to launch at Currys and Argos soon. The UK price matches the $999 tag in the US, where it’s already proved to be very popular.

(Image credit: Ninja)

As mentioned, the FlexFlame offers five cooking functions, including grilling, smoking, griddling, roasting and pizza making. There’s also a range of optional accessories available separately, including a grill cover, half and full griddle plates, a pizza stone and peel, a folding rack and grease tray liners.

It’s powered by Ninja’s CyclonicHeat-iQ technology, which blends rapid convection airflow, propane flame control and Ninja’s Woodfire tech. The built-in fan circulates heat evenly around the cooking chamber, helping food cook quickly and consistently – and it can preheat to 315°C in as little as ten minutes.

The control panel sits on the right-hand side of the grill, letting you adjust cooking functions, temperature and flame levels with ease. Just like the Woodfire range, you can add pellets to infuse whatever you're cooking with authentic barbecue flavours.

(Image credit: Ninja)

"For years, Ninja has redefined indoor cooking with our cutting-edge appliances. After observing a gap in the outdoor cooking market where grills fell short of handling various cooking methods desired by home chefs, we took the opportunity to innovate,” said Kaitlyn Hebert, Chief Marketing Officer at Ninja.

“Our team spent the past two years developing the revolutionary FlexFlame system. Through extensive testing across multiple locations, climates and conditions, we believe we have perfected this versatile powerhouse, and transformed outdoor cooking, enabling home chefs to create drool-worthy dishes right from their backyard.”

The Ninja FlexFlame is available now for £999 directly from Ninja’s website.