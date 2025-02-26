Ninja announces the FlexFlame – its first-ever propane grill with five cooking functions

Ninja has announced its first-ever propane grill, the Ninja FlexFlame. Designed to be a comprehensive outdoor cooking system, the Ninja FlexFlame offers five cooking methods in one stylish unit.

The Ninja FlexFlame is priced at $999.99 – UK pricing and availability has yet to be announced.

Ninja has just announced its latest barbecue innovation, the Ninja FlexFlame. Designed to disrupt the outdoor grilling market, the Ninja FlexFlame is the brand’s first-ever propane grill, and in true Ninja style, it has multiple cooking methods to play with.

While Ninja is arguably best known for its indoor appliances, the brand has branched out into the outdoor cooking space. Its outdoor collection includes the Ninja Woodfire, an electric barbecue, grill and air fryer in one, and the Ninja Electric Outdoor Oven, a pizza oven and smoker.

Now, Ninja has launched its first propane grill. The Ninja FlexFlame has a similar design to other gas barbecues on the market, with its large stainless steel hood, digital control panel, large stand and huge storage space – but how does it compete with other barbecue brands on the market?

Well, as is commonplace with Ninja, the FlexFlame doesn’t just act as a barbecue – it has five cooking methods which definitely sets it apart from traditional grills on the market. The Ninja FlexFlame can be used for grilling, smoking, griddling, roasting and pizza making, all in one unit.

Ninja FlexFlame

(Image credit: Ninja)

The Ninja FlexFlame is powered by Ninja’s CyclonicHeat-iQ technology that integrates rapid convection air flow – which you typically see in air fryers – propane flame control and Woodfire technology to cook your food. The fan within the Ninja FlexFlame circulates heat inside and around the main cooking space to cook food quickly and evenly, plus it can preheat up to 600°F in just seven minutes.

The control panel for the Ninja FlexFlame is on the right side of the grill and allows you to control the function, temperature and adjust the flames. Similar to its Woodfire barbecue, the Ninja FlexFlame comes with pellets that can be added to the Ninja FlexFlame to increase your food’s smoky barbecue flavours.

Just from looking at it, the Ninja FlexFlame is seriously impressive and despite being Ninja’s first propane grill and full-sized barbecue, it could definitely compete alongside bigger players in the market.

The Ninja FlexFlame is available to buy for $999.99 on the Ninja US website. As of writing, UK pricing and availability hasn’t been announced so we’ll have to wait patiently – or impatiently in my case.

