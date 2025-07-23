This is the world’s first outdoor air fryer – and it cooks your food in a way you'd never imagine
It has a really unique cooking method
The Doori Outdoor Cooker brings air fryer-style convenience to outdoor cooking with a unique, inside-out heating design and solid aluminium build.
At £399 (around $550), it’s not cheap, but the quality makes it a standout option for outdoor food lovers.
The best air fryers have become a kitchen staple around the world – and for good reason too. They're quick, efficient, and use way less energy than a traditional oven. However, there's one brand that has taken things outside, and in a way you probably wouldn’t expect.
Now, you might be thinking, “Hang on, there are loads of outdoor air fryers already,” and you’d be right. However, unlike typical outdoor appliances that include an air fryer function alongside grills or pizza ovens, the Doori Outdoor Cooker is purpose-built to work just like a dedicated air fryer – but made for the outdoors.
At first glance, you might assume it's just another multifunction BBQ, but Doori’s approach is different. It blends the intense heat of traditional tandoor cooking with the hands-off ease of air frying, bringing something entirely new to your garden setup.
Made from lightweight aluminium, the Doori is both durable and excellent at retaining and distributing heat where it matters. It comes with six large stainless steel skewers, each sturdy enough to hold half a chicken.
It’s also built with a clever, patented design that heats food from the inside out. The skewers sit directly in the hot charcoal core, ensuring everything cooks evenly without any cold spots or underdone centres.
Now, it is a bit pricier than your average air fryer, retailing at £399 (around $550). It can be purchased via Doori’s online store, and there's also a launch bundle on offer, which includes a weather cover, apron, gloves and a bottle opener.
