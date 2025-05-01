Philips unveils powerful new XL air fryer – and it’s already on sale
Talk about making an entrance!
Despite blessing us with two of the best air fryers in the past year, Philips is back at it again with a brand-new model. The 1000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer with FlexiDrawer has officially landed, and from first glance, it’s seriously impressive.
As the name suggests, the standout feature here is the FlexiDrawer – essentially a large basket that can be separated into two drawers when needed. If that sounds familiar, it’s because Ninja did something similar with the Foodi FlexDrawer, and Cosori followed suit with its Dual Blaze Twinfry. However, this is a first for Philips, which makes it extra exciting.
The 1000 Series has been listed at £159.99, but it’s currently down to just £79.99 as a launch deal at Currys. Check it out:
Grab Philips' brand new air fryer for half price – but hurry, it might not last for long!
As mentioned, the FlexiDrawer provides total flexibility, meaning it can be used as one giant 7.1-litre basket or split it into two to cook separate dishes at the same time. According to Philips, there’s enough space in there for two whole chickens – that’s Sunday roast sorted.
I’m also glad to see Philips sticking with its RapidAir technology, which you’ll recognise from the 3000 and 5000 Series models. It basically means you’ll get evenly cooked results every time, with barely any oil.
Design-wise, the 1000 Series gets a sleek, all-black makeover with minimalist horizontal handles – a nice contrast to the stainless steel look of the 5000 Series. It also comes with a touchscreen and eight intuitive presets, so you can skip the guesswork and get straight to cooking.
Sara Vaum, Senior Product Manager at Philips, said: “The 1000 Series Airfryer with Flexi Drawer is designed to be as versatile as possible, with the unique two-drawer sizes giving users limitless possibilities in the kitchen. That, teamed with our innovative RapidAir technology and easy-to-use presets, means families can expect delicious, crispy, tender and evenly cooked food every time.”
