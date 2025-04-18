The biggest mistake you’re making when cooking Easter lamb in an air fryer
Cooking Easter lunch in your air fryer? Don’t make this mistake…
Easter is coming up this weekend, and as air fryers have become most people’s go-to kitchen appliance, you might be planning to cook your Easter leg of lamb in yours – but make sure you don’t make this very crucial mistake.
As Easter approaches, many people will be looking to cook their Easter lamb in their best air fryer this weekend. Most air fryers have a roast setting or an extra large basket that can easily tackle the cooking of a leg of lamb, but Philips – the brand that introduced the first ever air fryer in 2010 – has pointed out one big mistake that could ruin your Easter lunch.
To find out more, I spoke to Martin Senders, Philips’ in-house air fryer chef and cooking expert who gave him advice on how to cook your Easter lamb in your air fryer.
Easter lamb in an air fryer: what NOT to do
The biggest mistake you could make when cooking a leg of lamb in your air fryer is placing it incorrectly inside the basket – especially if you’re using bone-in lamb. Doing this can cause the bone within the meat to heat up too quickly which can lead to inconsistent cooking, plus you can even damage your air fryer.
Senders explained to me that “the bone absorbs heat faster than the surrounding meat, which can lead to overcooked or undercooked areas.” Aside from not wanting to give food poisoning to your family, the bones could also scrape against the sides of your air fryer if you’ve "overcrowded the basket or used large bone-in cuts that don’t fit properly.” This could damage the basket and even affect the healing elements over time.
How to cook Easter lamb in your air fryer
With this in mind, it’s important to place your leg of lamb in your air fryer correctly – but how, exactly? Senders explained that you should “always position the thicker, meatier side of the lamb facing outward, never inward. That way, the heat always circulates evenly around the meat for a perfect roast.”
He went on to say that to get the best cooking results, “you could loosely tent a piece of kitchen foil over the lamb for the first half of cooking to regulate the heat in the air fryer and prevent the bone from overheating.” Senders further elaborated that the lamb shouldn't be wrapped too tightly or block the airflow as it could stop the air fryer from actually cooking the meat.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
A leg of lamb isn’t particularly small so you’ll need a fairly big air fryer to get the job done. Philips’ 5000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer has a combined nine litre cooking capacity with its asymmetrical drawers. One basket is six litres while the other is three litres, so you could use the bigger basket for the lamb and the smaller basket for your sides.
Personally, I’ve tested my fair share of air fryers as T3’s Home Editor but I often used my oven when making roast dinners or cooking big cuts of meat as I find the cooking to be more thorough and less stressful. If I were you, I’d cook your Easter lunch sides in your air fryer, like roast potatoes and vegetables, and roast your leg of lamb in the oven – here’s our guide on making the best roast dinner sides in your air fryer.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Adidas Adizero Boston 13 is softer, faster, and finally feels like a proper trainer
The brand quietly fixed everything runners didn’t love about the Boston 12
By Matt Kollat
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Casio G-Shock 2100 Fine Metallic – classy cool which can survive it all
This classic G-Shock gets a taste of luxury
By Sam Cross
-
12 Easter-inspired fragrances for men and women 2025, from Tom Ford, YSL, Mugler and more
From chocolate to apricots, here are T3’s top picks for Easter-inspired scents
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
Philips Sonicare 7100 electric toothbrush review: next-level oral care or a pricey splurge?
It joins the Philips Sonicare lineup
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
I review coffee machines for a living and this is the one I’d buy in Amazon’s spring sale
Get $250 off the Philips Barista Brew in the Amazon Big Spring sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
Is the toaster oven making a comeback? This Panasonic air fryer seems to think so…
Panasonic celebrates its popular toaster oven with new and improved design
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
The Ninja Crispi is finally available in the UK – it’s the perfect office companion
You can finally buy Ninja’s most portable air fryer
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
This Philips pasta maker weighs, kneads and rolls the dough for you – it’s a must for my kitchen
This might be the most advanced pasta maker I’ve ever seen
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
7 common air fryer settings, what they mean and what foods they’re best for
From roast to dehydrate, here’s the most common settings you should understand before using an air fryer
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
These 3 air fryer settings are the ones you need for cooking Christmas dinner
Make Christmas dinner quicker and easier by using these cooking programmes
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen