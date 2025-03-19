Is the toaster oven making a comeback? This Panasonic air fryer seems to think so…
Panasonic celebrates its popular toaster oven with new and improved design
QUICK SUMMARY
Panasonic has launched the FlashXpress Air Fry Toaster Oven. It has a 28-litre capacity, seven cooking modes and a toaster oven-inspired design.
The Panasonic FlashXpress Air Fry Toaster Oven is currently only available in the US for $299.99.
Panasonic has just launched two new toaster ovens, in celebration of its 25th anniversary of its FlashXpress Toaster Oven. Based on the original’s design, Panasonic has debuted the new FlashXpress Air Fry Toaster Oven which comes with air fryer features and a huge 28-litre capacity.
One of Panasonic’s most popular home appliances is its FlashXpress Toaster Oven which has been a staple in many households for the past 25 years. To celebrate this milestone and to bring a new lease of life into its original toaster oven, Panasonic has refreshed it with a new design and full suite of cooking features.
Still keeping aspects of its popular toaster oven design, the Panasonic FlashXpress Air Fry Toaster Oven NB-G211 has a massive 28-litre capacity which can cater to large families and meal preppers. The interior is big enough to roast a whole chicken, and it comes with an air fryer basket rack and oven and enamel trays for more capacity.
The Panasonic FlashXpress Air Fry Toaster Oven has a stainless steel design and a double-glass door so you can check in on your food’s progress. The control panel of the Panasonic FlashXpress Air Fry Toaster Oven is located at the top of the appliance, which is different from the original, and makes it more user-friendly.
Inspired by the best air fryers, the Panasonic FlashXpress Air Fry Toaster Oven has 11 pre-set programmes and seven cooking methods to choose from. The control panel is where you can quickly set the pre-sets and you can customise the different cooking modes, time and temperature.
Users can use the Panasonic FlashXpress Air Fry Toaster Oven to air fry, air roast, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate and toast. Using FlashXpress technology, the Panasonic FlashXpress Air Fry Toaster Oven offers dual-heating for quicker cooking times and pre-heating, plus its air fryer functions means you can cook meals in a much healthier and time-saving way.
Alongside the new Panasonic FlashXpress Air Fry Toaster Oven, Panasonic has also debuted a 25th anniversary edition of its FlashXpress Toaster Oven for those who love the original.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The Panasonic FlashXpress Air Fry Toaster Oven is available to buy now for $299.99 at Panasonic and Amazon. As of writing, no UK pricing or availability has been announced.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Men deserve great skin too, and Buff's LED Face Mask is seriously worth trying
It's specifically designed for the male complexion
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Forget Electric State flop, I think Netflix's next big movie will knock it out of the park
Are you feeling Happy now?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Panasonic's new 4-in-1 microwave is the smartest kitchen appliance I've seen in a while
Don't even get me started on the app
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
The Ninja Crispi is finally available in the UK – it’s the perfect office companion
You can finally buy Ninja’s most portable air fryer
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
7 common air fryer settings, what they mean and what foods they’re best for
From roast to dehydrate, here’s the most common settings you should understand before using an air fryer
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
These 3 air fryer settings are the ones you need for cooking Christmas dinner
Make Christmas dinner quicker and easier by using these cooking programmes
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Ninja’s Pro air fryer is the cheapest its ever been in this Black Friday deal
Get 33% off the Ninja Air Fryer Pro in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Is your air fryer spying on you?! New report states that it could be...
New research reveals the smart appliances in your home that could be spying on you
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Ninja’s portable air fryer lets you cook full meals from anywhere – but there’s a catch
Ninja launches its most portable air fryer yet and meal preppers will love it
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Forget ovens – this supersized air fryer has a 30-litre capacity and transparent double doors
Midea’s new air fryer oven can replace almost every appliance in your kitchen
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published