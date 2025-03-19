Is the toaster oven making a comeback? This Panasonic air fryer seems to think so…

QUICK SUMMARY Panasonic has launched the FlashXpress Air Fry Toaster Oven. It has a 28-litre capacity, seven cooking modes and a toaster oven-inspired design. The Panasonic FlashXpress Air Fry Toaster Oven is currently only available in the US for $299.99.

Panasonic has just launched two new toaster ovens, in celebration of its 25th anniversary of its FlashXpress Toaster Oven. Based on the original’s design, Panasonic has debuted the new FlashXpress Air Fry Toaster Oven which comes with air fryer features and a huge 28-litre capacity.

One of Panasonic’s most popular home appliances is its FlashXpress Toaster Oven which has been a staple in many households for the past 25 years. To celebrate this milestone and to bring a new lease of life into its original toaster oven, Panasonic has refreshed it with a new design and full suite of cooking features.

Still keeping aspects of its popular toaster oven design, the Panasonic FlashXpress Air Fry Toaster Oven NB-G211 has a massive 28-litre capacity which can cater to large families and meal preppers. The interior is big enough to roast a whole chicken, and it comes with an air fryer basket rack and oven and enamel trays for more capacity.

The Panasonic FlashXpress Air Fry Toaster Oven has a stainless steel design and a double-glass door so you can check in on your food’s progress. The control panel of the Panasonic FlashXpress Air Fry Toaster Oven is located at the top of the appliance, which is different from the original, and makes it more user-friendly.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Inspired by the best air fryers , the Panasonic FlashXpress Air Fry Toaster Oven has 11 pre-set programmes and seven cooking methods to choose from. The control panel is where you can quickly set the pre-sets and you can customise the different cooking modes, time and temperature.

Users can use the Panasonic FlashXpress Air Fry Toaster Oven to air fry, air roast, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate and toast. Using FlashXpress technology, the Panasonic FlashXpress Air Fry Toaster Oven offers dual-heating for quicker cooking times and pre-heating, plus its air fryer functions means you can cook meals in a much healthier and time-saving way.

Alongside the new Panasonic FlashXpress Air Fry Toaster Oven, Panasonic has also debuted a 25th anniversary edition of its FlashXpress Toaster Oven for those who love the original.

