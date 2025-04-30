Apple's new content curation service is about as Apple as it gets
The new Snapshot section is very pretty, but it's also missing something pretty important
Quick Summary
Apple's new Snapshot page enables you to see celebrities' Music, TV+ and Podcasts content in one place.
However, you can't search and it isn't personalised, so those are features we hope will be added in future.
Apple has soft-launched a brand new section on its website dedicated to the celebrities you can find on its various entertainment services.
It's called Snapshot and features many big names, from Charlie XCX to Lionel Messi.
If you click on an artist, you'll be taken to a dedicated page all about them, and – more importantly for Apple – where you can find them on Apple services.
For example, if you click on Taylor Swift you'll get a very brief bio, a link to her latest album on Apple Music, and then sections showing Swift-related content on Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Podcasts.
That's the good news. However, it also reminds me of Ping – and that's not necessarily a positive.
Something's missing from this Snapshot
Ping was Apple's attempt at music-based social networking over a decade ago, but was shut down in 2012. It enabled you to follow your favourite artists, such as Lady Gaga, Coldplay, and U2 to see what they're up to. You could check out photos and videos they posted, see tour dates, and read their comments on other artists and albums.
It looked lovely, but was absolutely useless. Snapshot could go the same way, sadly.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Certainly, I've found two important things that are missing from the new service.
The first is a search box, while the ability to sign in would help too. This effectively means you can't go looking for your favourite celebrities, and it isn't customised to your listening and viewing habits.
You're stuck with Apple's selection and have to wait to see if the artist or public figure you're interested in is one of Apple's picks.
What I suspect is happening here is that Apple's trying something it'll then integrate into its apps – so in the future when you click on Taylor Swift in Apple Music it'll give you her Snapshot page to promote not just her music but TV+ appearances and Podcasts.
For now though, it's more of an interesting curiosity rather than something you're likely to use often.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Samsung's flagship phones will reportedly maintain one key advantage over iPhone
Apple is said to be struggling to match Samsung in a specific tech area
-
New Apple Vision Pro tipped for early 2026, but might not be what you expect
The second generation Vision Pro may not be the game-changing model you're hoping for
-
If the iPhone 17 Pro adds these 4 new features I'm already sold
Apple needs to make a big swing
-
Apple's Severance computer may have been a joke, but the keyboard is coming for real
Tell us where we can sign up!
-
Apple Watch is set to get Apple Intelligence this year, but only with a little help from a friend
Bring on watchOS 12
-
iPad reportedly getting major makeover and your current model could benefit too
Apple is said to be making a change that iPad power users have been wanting for years
-
AirPods Max finally get the great free upgrade Apple promised
Here's how to make sure your headphones are running the right firmware
-
Apple TV gets a free update that makes it more simple to use
Apple has released tvOS 18.4 with a few design tweaks for its TV boxes