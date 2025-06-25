Your iPhone serves an ace Apple Sports upgrade just in time for Wimbledon

Quick Summary Apple Sports for iPhone has been updated with tennis scores, with Wimbledon being the first major tournament to appear. The app will show scores for matches in real-time, as well as offer the ability to have them appear on your lock screen as Live Activities.

Apple has updated its free sports app with tennis, just as Wimbledon is soon to start.

The iPhone app already offers scores and stats for multiple football (soccer) leagues and cups, basketball, baseball, American football and hockey, but now includes Grand Slam and 1000-level tennis tournaments too.

You can follow individual players as they progress through competitions, including Wimbledon, as well as get details on the action in a match.

The app offers Live Activities, so you can have scores appear in real-time on your iPhone's lock screen and even Apple Watch. This works on all of the best iPhones and the likes of the Apple Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 2.

In addition, a new home experience enables sports fans to personalise their in-app experience to better follow favourite teams and leagues.

To download the Apple Sports app for free, just head to the App Store on your device.

When does Wimbledon start and can you watch it for free?

Wimbledon 2025 starts on 30 June and runs through to the various finals on 12 and 13 July.

As is traditional, every game will be shown for free in the UK, on BBC channels and streamed via BBC iPlayer. However, TNT Sports will also broadcast the finals this year for the first time. You will need a subscription to the dedicated service, though.

That includes Discovery+, which will also stream them live.

The entire tournament will be broadcast by ESPN in the US.

The Championships organiser has confirmed that all matches on Court 1 and the Centre Court are being recorded in 4K HDR. All other courts will have Full HD presentations, although also in HDR. It is up to individual broadcasters to decide which format to show them in, however.