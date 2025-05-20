Spotify's latest iPhone update is its most significant in years

Quick Summary Spotify submitted an app update to Apple at the end of April that brings extra benefits to US customers. It has now been approved by Apple and offers several new features, like upgrading or changing your Spotify subscription directly through the Spotify app itself.

Back at the end of April, a US federal judge made an order that required Apple to loosen some of its grip on its App Store. Enforced changes includes the ability for apps to now communicate with customers without having to go through Apple's own systems.

On that day, Spotify submitted an app update to Apple with a number of features that were only made possible through that ruling. Now, Apple has now approved it and those features are coming for Spotify's US customers.

The features within the latest Spotify update include the ability for customers to see how much something costs in the Spotify app itself, including pricing details on subscriptions and promotions that could save you money.

For example, US users will be able purchase a subscription directly from the app and upgrade from a Spotify Free account, as well as change a subscription from an Individual plan to a Student, Duo, or Family tier.

You can also now use different payment options other than those used within the App Store.

But that isn't all. Following the approval, US users of the Spotify app will be able to see the pricing of and purchase individual audiobooks. Additional Top Up hours for audiobook listening are available to buy too. This is all detail on Spotify's updated newsroom post.

"This is thanks to the recent US court ruling in Epic Games vs Apple. [It] lowers the barriers for more users to embrace their first – or tenth – audiobook, while allowing publishers and authors to reach fans and access new audiences seamlessly," the music streaming service said.

"It also helps level the playing field by allowing all developers to offer basic pricing information and easy-to-access links for consumers to purchase digital goods and services through iPhones with no unnecessary steps or additional taxes levied by Apple."

The Spotify app update is available for US customers now, so just head to the App Store and search for Spotify. You should then be able to force an update to the latest version, so you can buy audiobooks directly from the Spotify app, among the other benefits.

There's no word yet on when similar features might arrive in other regions.