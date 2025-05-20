Spotify's latest iPhone update is its most significant in years
And it's especially good if you like audiobooks
Quick Summary
Spotify submitted an app update to Apple at the end of April that brings extra benefits to US customers.
It has now been approved by Apple and offers several new features, like upgrading or changing your Spotify subscription directly through the Spotify app itself.
Back at the end of April, a US federal judge made an order that required Apple to loosen some of its grip on its App Store. Enforced changes includes the ability for apps to now communicate with customers without having to go through Apple's own systems.
On that day, Spotify submitted an app update to Apple with a number of features that were only made possible through that ruling. Now, Apple has now approved it and those features are coming for Spotify's US customers.
The features within the latest Spotify update include the ability for customers to see how much something costs in the Spotify app itself, including pricing details on subscriptions and promotions that could save you money.
For example, US users will be able purchase a subscription directly from the app and upgrade from a Spotify Free account, as well as change a subscription from an Individual plan to a Student, Duo, or Family tier.
You can also now use different payment options other than those used within the App Store.
What else does the new Spotify update bring to users?
But that isn't all. Following the approval, US users of the Spotify app will be able to see the pricing of and purchase individual audiobooks. Additional Top Up hours for audiobook listening are available to buy too. This is all detail on Spotify's updated newsroom post.
"This is thanks to the recent US court ruling in Epic Games vs Apple. [It] lowers the barriers for more users to embrace their first – or tenth – audiobook, while allowing publishers and authors to reach fans and access new audiences seamlessly," the music streaming service said.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
"It also helps level the playing field by allowing all developers to offer basic pricing information and easy-to-access links for consumers to purchase digital goods and services through iPhones with no unnecessary steps or additional taxes levied by Apple."
The Spotify app update is available for US customers now, so just head to the App Store and search for Spotify. You should then be able to force an update to the latest version, so you can buy audiobooks directly from the Spotify app, among the other benefits.
There's no word yet on when similar features might arrive in other regions.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Apple's future iPhone plans could borrow something from Samsung's past
A massive design change for could be coming for the 20th anniversary iPhone
-
Apple TV 4K just got a free update to improve Dolby Atmos playback
Apple's tvOS 18.5 update brings with it a neat new feature
-
Apple Maps gets a free update with a hidden treat for F1 fans
Get ready for the movie and Monaco
-
Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses under threat from an old rival – have two years to prepare for battle
Will they be as stylish though?
-
I tried Apple’s fastest Mac and it blew my mind
How much faster really is the Mac Studio M3 Ultra?
-
I must admit, if the iPhone 17 Air is this thin I'd never stop worrying
Newly leaked images show an iPhone that's so slim I'd be concerned about breaking it
-
Apple's new content curation service is about as Apple as it gets
The new Snapshot section is very pretty, but it's also missing something pretty important
-
Samsung's flagship phones will reportedly maintain one key advantage over iPhone
Apple is said to be struggling to match Samsung in a specific tech area