Hope you're sitting down – Spotify could finally announce its most requested feature soon

Quick Summary Spotify Lossless may finally be around the corner. New leaks show reference to the format in the desktop app – though we wouldn't get our hopes up too early.

If you're an audiophile who has been waiting for Spotify's oft-teased lossless audio feature – I bring good news. According to a new report, the technology may be closer to market than ever before.

As reported by 9to5Mac, the latest versions of the desktop app are showing new signs of a lossless profile, which has prompted newfound frenzy among users. One such user shared an image on Twitter, which shows the app screen with a large 'Lossless 24-bit' quality option on the right-hand side.

Further imagery shows that users will be able to download in lossless quality as well as streaming, which is good to see. Still, it's not going to be the easiest thing for some devices – the app lists up to 1GB per hour of listening, which is ten times more than the previous highest setting.

Spotify 1.2.66 mentions lossless in more parts of UI. Lossless will be available up to 24-bit/44.1KHz (FLAC + Widevine).

It has been a long time coming for Spotify users. The brand has been talking about a lossless hi-fi mode for years now, with the first mentions way back in 2021.

Since then, rumoured launches have come and gone, with many growing frustrated at the continual back-and-forth between the brand and its users. Two of the biggest stumbling blocks came when rival services Apple Music and Amazon Music offered lossless tiers as standard, which is said to have scuppered the Spotify business model somewhat.

To that end, it's also worth noting that this leak is one to be mindful of. While it does look very real, and that will instill confidence, we've seen countless very real-looking leaks over the years which have turned to nothing, so we'd advise keeping your hopes in check until it's official.



There's no word on pricing, either. That's likely to be one of the biggest sticking points, though, as rival platforms offer this lossless format without bumping up the price.

If Spotify can also offer a product like that, it will mark a significant – albeit, long overdue – moment for the brand.