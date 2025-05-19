Apple AirPods Max 2 launch details revealed by expert, but it might not be the news you wanted

Quick Summary The Apple AirPods Max 2 are coming according to a recent leak. But we wouldn't sell your current models just yet...

In the current Apple catalogue, there are few products quite as interesting as the AirPods Max. The headphones are still technically a first-gen product, albeit with a slight revision to add USB-C last year.

Now, though, news of a second generation has emerged. Information about the Apple AirPods Max 2 has just been revealed in a report from respected analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, and it might not be the news that many enjoy.

According to Kuo's tweet, the updated headphones won't arrive until 2027. That would mark a whopping seven years between models, which is a much larger release cadence that you'd find in the iPhone, iPad or Mac ranges.

The big change expected here is in the weight. The current models make liberal use of aluminium, which adds to the heft and can make longer listening sessions quite an uncomfortable thing.

AirPods may not see significant updates until 2026 (aligning with my earlier prediction that IR camera-equipped AirPods would enter mass production in 2026). A lighter version of the AirPods Max is expected to enter mass production in 2027.AirPods可能要到2026年才會有顯著更新…May 18, 2025

Fans of the device will also be hoping for an improved processor. The current model lags behind modern earbuds from the brand like the base-level AirPods 4, with those including features which the £499 / €579 / $549 / AU$899 model can't match.

The new model is also said to feature a new design, though quite apart from the lighter weight, there's little information given about it. Still, after seven years of the same appearance, I wouldn't be surprised to see something new.

There's also no word on exactly when in 2027 we could expect them. Both the original release and the updated USB-C variant came in the latter part of the year, so we would expect it around then. That year is also expected to feature some bigger celebrations as part of the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, so we could see a range of new products in that year.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's going to need to be good, too. Earlier today, Nothing announced plans to unveil its own over-ear headphones, and made several references to the AirPods Max as its benchmark. It's clear that the market has come on quite a lot, and will continue to do so over the next few years, meaning Apple has to come out swinging with its next-gen headphones.