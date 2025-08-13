You'll pretty much always find me in a pair of the best headphones. It's part of my job, as a tech reviewer, but I find typing all day with a musical tempo aids my output – and enjoyment.

I've tested dozens of the best ANC headphones , too, with 2025 bringing a number of significant new entries to the shelves. But while Sony's WH-1000XM6 over-ears are doubtless impressive 5-star headphones, I have preference of another pair...

For the past almost four months, I've been using Bowers & Wilkins' PX7 S3 and they're rarely not in my possession – and more often that not over my head. I've used them on long-haul flights, as per the lead image above, but also at home, when out walking, in the gym, and pretty much everywhere.

Here's why the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3 are my pick of 2025 – and ought to be on your considerations list too...

What are the best ANC options?

Not only Sony has a top-drawer ANC offering, with a plethora of other quality makers in this market. Perhaps the best headphones for travel remain the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones – which I called "the ANC king" when reviewed – as they have a folding design, which will be preferable for some.

Other top picks? Apple users will find the updated AirPods Max hard to ignore, for the simple fact they connect into Apple's ecosystem with such ease. And the noise-cancelling is also top-notch, no doubt. However, they cost more than anything else I've mentioned.

If you're the at-home listener, however, then I think the Sonos Ace represent a great option. Not everyone loved these, as per varied reviews, given the sound profile isn't as quality as the others I've mentioned above. But the comfort? It's next level. The Ace is the most comfortable long-term-wear headphones I've tried.

So why are the B&W PX7 S3 best?

For me, though, it's the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3 that get my vote. I'm wearing them as I type this very article, locked into typing tempo and most content listening to an Anjunadeep mix.

So what is it about the latest set that's so impressive? It's an answer of multiple, ultimately, as the PX7 S3 doesn't feel like a 'third-gen' of the series, rather more an entirely new pair of headphones.

That means reworked active noise-cancelling, which cuts out sound far better than on any other Bowers & Wilkins product I've ever used. It also doesn't feel 'vacuum-like', as some headphones experiences provide. For me I find that more comfortable for longer listening sessions – which is very common for me.

Other than that, however, it's the sheer quality of this product that I just love. The faux-leather earcups are really comfortable, the headphones' profile when flat is super trim, the headband adjustment feels very fluid, oh and the battery life is great too.

Yes, the PX7 S3 do cost just as much as the nearest competition. But as an ideal all-arounder, I find the Bowers & Wilkins option tick the many boxes I want.

If you want the best for travel then, sure, pick the Bose or Sony. But for a similar experience, with a finish that presents a nicer aesthetic to my eyes, plus great comfort, the PX7 S3 are my 2025 winners.