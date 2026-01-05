Garmin may be preparing a surprise update for Health Status users

Garmin appears to be preparing a significant expansion of its Health Status feature beyond the single-day snapshot that debuted last year.

Hidden code uncovered in the latest Garmin Connect app release (version 5.20) suggests that the company is building support for multi-day health summaries and trending views, possibly a timeline or historical overview that spans days or weeks.

At present, the Health Status feature gives Garmin watch users a one-day look at overnight vital metrics, including resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), respiration rate, blood oxygen (SpO₂) and skin temperature, and shows how they compare to a personal baseline.

Garmin isn't the only company offering an all-encompassing health feature. Smart ring company Oura and the screenless wearable Whoop also share similar features, tracking overall health rather than just fragmented metrics.

Developers have spotted backend support for a new getSummaries endpoint in Connect 5.20 that accepts start and end dates, allowing the app to request multiple days’ worth of data in a single call, a key building block for trendlines, calendar-style views, or multi-day summaries.

There’s also evidence of a healthStatusFormatter, which usually indicates that raw data is being prepared for display in the user interface, and references to multiple potential screen destinations tied to health status, such as a dedicated overview page or a trend chart.

Right now, this support isn’t exposed in the Connect app (the UI remains unchanged in version 5.20), but the plumbing appears to be in place for Garmin to expand the Health Status experience beyond daily snapshots in a future update.

If Garmin does release a true timeline view, it would help smartwatch users see how their health metrics evolve over time, offering more context for recovery, illness detection or lifestyle impacts, something that’s difficult to gauge from day-by-day values alone.

