Garmin could be about to revive a forgotten wearable category – and it makes perfect sense
A new Vivosmart could signal Garmin’s quiet return to a category most brands walked away from
For years, fitness trackers have quietly drifted into the background as smartwatches grew bigger, brighter and more expensive.
Garmin itself seemed to all but abandon the category, focusing instead on feature-rich watches like the Forerunner 970, Fenix 8 Pro and Venu X1.
But a new leak suggests the company might be preparing an unexpected return, and timing-wise, it could be a smart move (pun intended).
According to early listings spotted on regional Garmin websites and regulatory filings, the company appears to be working on a new fitness tracker widely believed to be the Vivosmart 6.
If accurate, it would mark Garmin’s first meaningful update to its slim tracker line since the Vivosmart 5 launched back in 2022.
What makes this leak interesting isn’t just the existence of a new model, but what it’s said to include.
Reports point to built-in GPS – a feature rarely seen in traditional fitness trackers – alongside a significantly expanded list of activity profiles, potentially jumping from 13 to more than 30.
If that holds true, Garmin would be pushing the category far closer to entry-level running watches than we’re used to seeing.
Why fitness trackers suddenly make sense again
Fitness trackers are having a quiet resurrection. Huawei has a few popular models (see also: Huawei Watch Fit 3 review), and Amazfit’s Bip series continues to sell in huge numbers.
Much like vinyl records and printed magazines, the category went through a period of contraction and has now settled into a kind of homeostasis, with a handful of brands still actively investing in the space.
Part of that revival likely comes down to economics. In certain markets, people have less disposable income, and fitness trackers hit a sweet spot: affordable enough to be accessible, without feeling overly compromised.
Today’s fitness trackers can often do as much, if not more, than yesterday’s smartwatches.
That context helps explain why Garmin's re-entry into this space now wouldn’t be a step backwards but a recalibration.
A tracker that behaves like a watch
If the Vivosmart 6 really does gain standalone GPS, it would immediately fill the hole left by the excellent but now dated Fitbit Charge 6.
Combine that with Garmin’s mature health platform, including Body Battery, sleep tracking and HRV insights, and you’re looking at a wearable that covers the essentials without the cost, bulk or visual noise of a full smartwatch.
It also fits neatly alongside Garmin’s broader strategy. The company has spent the past year expanding its portfolio at both the high and low ends, from microLED flagships to simplified devices designed to pull in new users.
A capable, well-priced fitness tracker could act as a gateway into the Garmin ecosystem, or an alternative for people who don’t want a full-fledged watch on their wrist.
When could it launch?
There’s no official confirmation yet, but speculation points to an early 2026 reveal, potentially around CES.
Garmin has used the show before to introduce quieter, category-shaping products, and a refreshed Vívosmart would fit that mould.
If the leaks are accurate, Garmin is testing how far the modern fitness tracker can stretch in a market that suddenly looks relevant again.
