Best running watch 2019: the best fitness watches for running, gym, workouts, cycling and hiking

The best running watch or fitness watch will be a real step up if you're used to fitness trackers . Unlike most of them, these watches for running and gym feature GPS, and often the ability to count reps if you're working out. As such they're great both as running watches, for accurate tracking of your run distance and speed, and as gym or fitness watches. They nearly all have on-wrist heart-rate tracking but they also allow you to pair an external chest strap for even greater accuracy. Do have a read below of my take on wrist heart-rate tracking.

Running watches have long been suitable, to varying degrees, for tracking your prowess in the gym, however the reason they're now often known as fitness watches is that brands explicitly design them for multiple sports and activities. Not just gym but hiking, cycling, paddle boarding and a host of other fitness-friendly activities.

If you're looking to lose weight, running watches can also be invaluable. Using the heart-rate tracking they can estimate how many calories you've burned, and they're handy motivational tools.

The best fitness and running watches tend to see discounts on a regular basis – there are regular cheap Fitbit deals for instance. We check prices from thousands of retailers every day (okay, our computers do) and that's why here is where you'll find the best prices for the best running watches. You'll always find all the best prices below thanks to our Magically Updating Price Widgets.

Best running shoes for all shapes and types of runner

Best running headphones for music on your run

What is the best running watch?

First, some words on the Apple Watch Series 4. Particularly for more casual runners (and gym users, and even cyclists and hikers), this will be all the fitness watch they need, and it also does a whole range of other things that 'proper' running watches cannot do. However, you need to charge it every day, and I personally tend to prefer a dedicated fitness device with a longer battery life. You can't track sleep with an Apple Watch either.

• Read T3's Apple Watch Series 4 review

So, back to business, and our favourite running watch at present is the Garmin Forerunner 645, closely followed by the Garmin Forerunner 630. These are watches that are versatile enough for runners of all abilities, and powerful enough to satisfy stat-hungry semi-pros. They are a tad pricey.

The 630 does NOT include a built-in pulse reader. That's actually another reason it's our #1: although wrist-mounted heart rate tracking is more convenient, and certainly not a bad thing, we prefer strap-on, chest mounted heart-rate monitors for their accuracy and reliability.

Garmin makes more running watches than anyone else and, in our opinion, the best of them are the finest running watches you can buy. The Forerunner 935 is the best of all, but could be considered over-specced and over-priced for most people's needs – it's really aimed at triathletes. Off-road, the Suunto 9 Baro is all the watch anyone could possibly need.

How to buy a running watch

Although you could use your phone's GPS and apps such as Strava and Endomondo to track miles run, there's a real benefit to having your real-time stats where you can keep an eye them during your run, which is where watches come in. The ability to track your pulse, 'live', is another huge plus.

Probably the best advice when shopping for a fitness watch is to buy one that's a bit more advanced than you currently need it to be. If you've literally just hauled yourself off the couch for the first time in a decade, you might well think you'd rather not know your heart-rate, but in nine months' time, and several stone lighter, you may feel very differently. Likewise, if you've been running for a while, you may be heading towards that point where you'll want to know more about your cadence or lactate threshold.

If you're only going to use your watch in the gym, you may be able to get by with just heart-rate tracking and the ability to time intervals. How about cyclists? More casual pedal pushers can make do with GPS and the ability to track time, speed and distance. But as you get more into it, you could be swayed by the ability to link to power meters and the rest of the Lycra warrior's arsenal of ANT+ and Bluetooth paraphernalia.

Using a smartwatch as a dedicated running watch is still not as satisfying as it should be. Fitbit's Ionic is an excellent fitness watch but its smartwatch credentials are limited so far by a lack of apps and an unnecessarily fiddly contactless payment system.

The latest Apple/Nike collaboration is the best 'proper' smartwatch option so far, with the addition of new sensors such as a barometer and the fact that you no longer need to have your iPhone on you in order to use it.

The Nike+ app remains more about motivation than stat-tracking, but there's nothing wrong with that. However, it has much shorter battery life than the dedicated running watches here – no more than a day if you're using it for running, really.

Almost all of these watches sync with a mobile app and online tracking tools on desktop. These let you dig deeper into the details, create and download pre-planned coaching lessons and set up goal-specific training plans to help you achieve your running and fitness goals.

Prices vary, with some coming in at under £100, though if you're looking for something really useful, expect to spend north of £200. Certain of Garmin's seemingly endless stream of Fenix variants can set you back over a grand, if you're feeling flash.

Wrist heart rate tracking: what you need to know

A lot of running watches now offer pulse tracking direct from the wrist. This involves bouncing light off of your veins to detect the rate at which blood is pulsing through them.

This is perfectly sound science, but a slightly controversial area when it comes to fitness. Here is T3's advice on it; you can read reams more about the matter online.

1. When it works, a good, wrist-mounted heart-rate tracker is sufficiently accurate for most users.

2. For daily tracking of your resting and active pulse rate, it is more than adequate.

3. For running, it is broadly speaking fine.

4. For very high-intensity exercise, anything where your muscles are highly tensed and for anyone who just sweats a lot, wrist HR is barely fit for purpose. Moisture causes the light from the tracker to refract, ruining its accuracy and in many cases, stopping it working entirely. For the same reason, it is entirely useless when swimming.

5. In short, light-based, wrist-mounted, HR tracking either works fine for monitoring your heart rate during exercise – for lower intensity runs where you're not sweating buckets – or it doesn't work at all. There's no half measures.

6. In all cases except all-day tracking, a chest strap is better. We're not saying those are perfect, but they're better.

7. Heart rate-based training is largely pointless if you don't know your maximum heart rate and have accurate zones ('fat burning', aerobic, anaerobic, threshold, etc) set up. It's a fraught area.

These are our favourite running and exercise watches, starting with our pick of the bunch, the Garmin Forerunner 630. The remainder are roughly in order but we've also indicated what type of activity each one is 'best for'.

The best running watches, in order

(Image credit: Garmin)

1. Garmin Forerunner 645 The best running watch and fitness watch for most users Reasons to buy + Numerous useful running metrics + Apps for most fitness activities + Quite stylish as such things go Reasons to avoid - Sprawling and occasionally obtuse mobile app $373.65 View at Amazon 126 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Garmin dominates the running/fitness watch category so totally, it's almost embarrassing for the competition. The most recent addition to their premium line, the Garmin 645 continues to demonstrate why.

The screen is clear and easy to read, with a button-activated light for darker conditions. The buttons are satisfying to use and it's a very lightweight (42g), attractive thing, especially by fitness wearable standards.

The 645 incorporates GPS and wrist heart-rate tracking, which is good for monitoring your resting and all-day rates, if not necessarily ideal for when running or working out, due to the usual wrist HR issues of minor inaccuracy when working properly, and the fact it sometimes loses your pulse entirely. I'd recommend a chest strap for gym exercise or cycling, but for running the wrist system is generally fine.

Having said that, Runners could also consider adding one of Garmin's specialist HRM-Run heart-rate straps. These don't just give much better cardio tracking than the wrist-based system built into the 945, they also incorporate motion sensing that allows tracking of cadence, ground contact time and vertical oscillation. It's arguable how useful that is to most runners, but some will find it of almost obsessive interest. The brand also does waterproof HR straps with built-in data storage, for swimmers and triathletes.

Cyclists can also pair the Forerunner 645 with ANT+ and Bluetooth bike accessories from power meters to Garmin smart lights.

The 645 provides accurate GPS tracking of your runs and cycles, and crunches a lot of data based on your cardiovascular efforts in all forms of exercise. This means it can suggest recovery times, make a decent stab at estimating your VO2 Max, tell you how optimal your training load and lots, lots more. As a result, the app that shows you all this does sprawl somewhat, but you get used to it eventually.

The 645 also counts your steps and stairs climbed, like a fitness band, and more usefully, counts and lets you set targets for your 'intensity minutes' – the amount of time spent doing something more exerting than walking to the shops. The Garmin 645 is sufficiently attractive that you're able to wear it all the time, so this works really well. The battery life ('7 days general use; 5 hours in GPS mode', which equates to about 4 days of use if you're working out regularly) is more than adequate, though less than some bulkier Garmin watches. It charges quickly, too.

There are also notifications from your preferred messaging services.

Overall, this is narrowly the best Garmin running watch and therefore the best running watch. The only caveat I'd add to that is the shorter battery life may drive some users nuts, so they might be better served with a Forerunner 235 or 935.

• You can also get the Garmin 645 Music. Here, the smartwatch features also include, as the name suggests, a music player – so you can leave your phone behind on runs and still use your Power Playlist. This involves either copying MP3s onto the device – how old skool – or, since a recent firmware update, offlining Spotify playlists.

The 645 Music is usually about £50-£100 more expensive than the standard 645, though…

2. Garmin Forerunner 630 Quite literally the 'Forerunner' of the 645 Music is still a great choice Reasons to buy + Exhaustive running metrics + Superb build + Strong battery life Reasons to avoid - Touchscreen response is poor - Some will miss wrist heart-rate - (Though not us) Check Walmart 180 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you're not swayed by the very latest thing (this was launched in 2015), and want a no-nonsense running watch that delivers a wealth of metrics, the Garmin Forerunner 630 is still among the very best available right now. It'll also come in handy on your bike or at the gym, but unlike the range-topping 935 is not built for monitoring swimming (although it is waterproof).

With a weight of 44 grams, it's also light and very similar to the Garmin Forerunner 235. The screen size is the perfect size for a running watch (45 x 45 x 11.7 mm) and, again, very similar to the rest of the Forerunner family. You don't want anything bigger than this as it would feel bulky and heavy, but something smaller would compromise seeing the data during your run, particularly when you’re pushing hard.

The touchscreen controls are not ideal if you’re wearing a long-sleeved top during the winter, but the good news is that it's generally reliable, and more importantly, not the only option; the 630 also has buttons.

To access its full ranges of running analyses, the 630 has to be paired with its external running strap – you can buy it as a watch only or in a bundle with the HRM-Run or HRM-Tri strap – the latter is for triathlon, and can be used underwater.

For cycling, the 630 can be synced with Garmin’s cycling speed and cadence sensors. It's also water resistant up to 5 atmospheres.

The battery life is claimed to be around 4 weeks if not used for sport. Its real battery life, of course, depends on how much you use it and how many long sessions you put in -- if you run regularly, making it to 4 weeks is unlikely.

Some of its main running analyses, like the lactate threshold prediction, built-in threshold test, VO2Max and pacing feature, are great to have on your watch and useful to plan your running progression and development.

If you're just starting out, remember that too many numbers can initially make running more of a chore. The good thing about Garmin's system is that you can initially concentrate on simpler metrics, and move on to the more 'pro' ones later as you advance and become more of a running addict.

There's no wrist heart-rate tracking on the 630 but for me that is a plus, as I find that to be an almost constant source of irritation during harder runs and workouts, on rainy days, and on a bike.

In conjunction with a heart rate chest strap and built-in motion sensors, the 630 will reliably track pulse, cadence, vertical oscillation, VO2 max, lactate threshold, recovery times and more. All that outputs to the comprehensive Garmin Connect app meaning running data is actually useful to help make improvements both for beginners and incrementally for those pushing their limits at the top end.

A wealth of apps in the Garmin Connect IQ store let you adapt the watch to suit your needs, like having a quick marathon finish time figure on screen, a flashlight display, different watch faces, and apps for other sports, notably cycling.

The basics that Garmin’s known for are also present and correct: fast GPS acquisition and accurate tracking, basic smartphone notifications, live tracking sharing, excellent battery performance, and even simple step-counting type stuff. The clear display has perhaps rather too many menus, but they're easy to navigate.

The price of the Garmin Forerunner 630 seems to have ramped up recently, so keep a keen eye on our pricing 'widget' above to get the best deals on it. Cheapskates and beginners will be pleased to know that the next two watches are both less expensive and less in-depth in terms of what they monitor.

(Image credit: Polar)

3. Polar Ignite Adaptive trainer with great accuracy Reasons to buy + Great app + Integrated GPS + Useful sleep and training insights + Continuous HR tracking Reasons to avoid - No NFC or music storage - Too bulky to wear it during the night $229.95 View at Amazon

The Polar Ignite is a great fitness watch geared towards runners and cyclists alike. It can also give you valuable insight on a range of other activities and even on your sleep.

Thanks to the built-in GPS, there is no need to carry around the phone with you when you go out for a run to be able to track your course. Recording an exercise is as easy as pressing the button on the side and tapping on the icon of the desired activity, doesn't take you more than two seconds.

The Ignite has a continuous heart-rate monitoring function as well. Granted, this isn't the most precise tracker, but none of the wrist-based HR trackers are precise enough to replace your GP, really.

The metrics monitored by the Polar Ignite are more than enough for most serious amateurs, people this fitness watch was designed for. Not only it gives you stats after the exercise has been finished on the watch face, once synchronised with the Polar Flow app, you can analyse your training in even more depth.

You can also track your sleeps with the Polar Ignite. The only issue is – and this is something all fitness trackers have in common – is that wearing a tracker 'snugly' is not comfortable on the long run.

For this price, though, the Polar Ignite is well the investment. Coupled up the with Polar Flow app and the adaptive recommendation system, it can help you immensely to improve your fitness levels.

4. Garmin Forerunner 235 The best value running and fitness watch Reasons to buy + Keenly priced + Enough data for most runners Reasons to avoid - Not as powerful as the 630 - Usual wrist heart rate caveats $172.25 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Garmin Forerunner 235 is a GPS running watch with built-in heart rate monitoring.

Although it doesn’t offer all the features that made the 630 the holy grail of runners' GPS watches, the 235 still provides enough data to help most runners out there.

During a run it tracks speed, distance and cadence, with the option to share your 'Live Track' with others.

Afterwards you can look at things like your VO2 Max estimate, calories burned and suggested recovery times. The watch and its app can also give you advanced workouts via voice prompts, a 'race predictor' that suggests how long it'll take you to run 5K, 10K and a marathon. HR zones can be set, too.

When you’re running at a more demanding pace or a high intensity interval, you’ll probably look at one or two fields – speed and heart rate, most likely – but the rest can be highly beneficial if you’re coaching yourself or someone else. Do bear in mind that the biggest gains are made not just with data but by feeling your own body during the session, though.

Like the 630, the 235 can track your activities on the bike, but it won’t work as precisely as the triathlon-specific Forerunner 935. It's also water resistant up to 5 atmospheres

The 235 will store up to 200 hours of activities, and its battery life is about 11 hours when in GPS mode – for most users, that probably equates to five days to a week of use.

The Forerunner 235 is a great mid-range option for people who want more than just pace, distance and time but aren't looking for the more elite level insights that come with the likes of the Forerunner 630/635 (above) and 935 (below).

5. Garmin Forerunner 935 The best watch for triathlon. Best fitness watch overall really, but over-specced for most users Reasons to buy + Endlessly versatile + Good on land, sea, gym, pool, track + Metrics galore Reasons to avoid - Do you need all that? $447.98 View at Amazon 402 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Built for triathletes, the Forerunner 935 is in many ways the ultimate fitness device to date.

Pair it with Garmin's land and water heart-rate straps and you will learn more about your running and swimming than you ever thought possible.

Add its range of bike power meters and sundry other high-end two-wheel accoutrements and you have an incredibly powerful bike computer on your wrist.

And then you'll realise you've spent well on the way to a grand.

If you want to know your lactate threshold, VO2 Max, stress levels and (via the optional extras) cadence, stride length, ground contact time, oscillation and a whole lot more, look no further.

It's disappointing that even at this price, if you insist on sweating, the wrist HR is not really up to it. Access to so many metrics also makes you realise what a damnable mess Garmin's Connect app is.

However, for the hardcore, triathletes and iron persons, or runners and gym goers with money to burn, this is the best of the best.

The only reason it's not at the top of this list is that for most runners and those who are generally serious about their exercise, but aren't triathletes, the Forerunner 630, paired with a chest strap, will be just as useful.

6. Suunto 9 Baro Best running watch for long distances and off-road Reasons to buy + Seems very rugged + Long battery life + Solid cardio info Reasons to avoid - Not many additional insights - Chunky as hell $419.30 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Gosh look, a watch not made by Garmin. This is easiest Suunto's best running watch to date and also handy in the gym, if you can live with its manly mega-chunk dimensions.

The selling points here are robust build, excellent GPS, solid cardio tracking and a battery that can last up to 120 hours. Although switching on the Ultra battery mode does sacrifice a bit of GPS accuracy, since the Suuno 9 Baro is aimed at those who run where there are no roads, that seems less important than the sheer longevity.

I wasn't too impressed with the range of training insights on offer from the 9 Baro, but it at least gives what seem like very realistic training effort and recovery time scores.

It's a very well made watch – it should be, with an RRP over £500 – but if you're used to a Garmin's array of 5 buttons, you will miss the 2 on the left when making the move to Suunto's naturally more fiddly control system.

• If you don't require a built in barometer for altitude tracking, there's the (usually) cheaper Suunto 9, currently about £430 at Amazon

7. TomTom Spark 3 Cardio + Music Best watch for motivational app and good for gym and zone training Reasons to buy + Most accurate wrist HR (when it works) + Very interesting 'Fitness Age' metric + Potentially handy music player Reasons to avoid - Lacks deep analysis - Wrist HR sometimes fails entirely - Really basic looking $230 View at Amazon 148 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Some of you may find the depth of the 630 actually goes beyond what you need. For you, sir or madam, the Spark 3 Cardio + Music might be a better choice. That is particularly true if you like to run free of any encumbrance; naked as God intended.

As the name of the device makes obvious, the Spark 3 Cardio + Music has a heart rate tracker built in, and also a music player, so you have no need of either a chest strap or a phone as you gallop. There are also other models of the Spark 3 that lack one or both of those features

The HR tracking is about as good as it gets when it's working, being more accurate than most of the competition. It also offers interesting insights such as how long you've spent in each cardio zone during your run or workout. However, while fine at the gym for anything other than heavy weights and pull ups, it does really, really struggle to work when you're cycling or running on bumpy terrain. This has caused me very intense irritation at times.

Battery life is decent, with a good 11 hours of GPS tracking and at least a week without (you can use it as a step/sleep tracker, although given how ugly it is, maybe you'd rather not wear it all day). Although it’s made to be apart from your phone the Spark 3 does now offer basic smartphone notifications.

Unusually for a watch not specifically aimed at hill runners, the Spark 3 can also show the route you've travelled on the watch screen, so you can retrace your steps. GPS is generally very reliable, but on occasions it can take an age to lock on, and you cannot start a run or ride until it's working. This is a good example of how TomTom's watches blend excellent features with slightly primitive hardware and software.

TomTom's new app is obviously trying to address this. Although it's still way more basic than that of Garmin or even Fitbit, it does now offer 2 handy new metrics: Fitness Points and Fitness Age.

A bit like an updated, more hardcore version of the Nike Fuel system, Fitness Points are awarded for doing vigorous exercise that pushes up your pulse – so you have to remember to fire up the timer (and GPS when outdoors), and log it. Steps don't count towards fitness points, no matter how many you may take.

Get over 100 points in a day and you are ranked as 'active'. Over 500 and you're 'improving'. As time goes by and the Spark 3 learns more about you, TomTom says that earning points will get more difficult. From my use of the watch, this seems to be true. Luckily, the app will give you suggestions as to how to hit your daily quota – 10 minutes in an intense zone, or half an hour in an easier one, for instance.

These points then feed into determining your 'Fitness Age', which is a score comparing you to the population at large, based on an estimation of your VO2 Max from how your heart performs during a hard workout.

There are issues with this – the fact the pulse monitor completely fails to track certain outdoor activities being the main one, but this is definitely the direction fitness wearables should be going in. The personalised workouts are also excellent, pushing you between higher and lower heart rate zones for varying intervals.

8. Fitbit Ionic Best Fitbit for the gym and running Reasons to buy + Tracks everything + Compact and comfortable + Great app Reasons to avoid - Slightly basic 'smartwatch' functions $235 View at Amazon 4 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

With the ability to store more than 300 songs and to detect crunches and other gym workouts, as well as having built-in GPS and pulse tracking, this is the most complete fitness watch Fitbit has ever produced.

The design is clean and simple, even if it's not the most attractive. The Ionic comes in three different colours: charcoal and smoke gray, slate blue and burnt orange, and blue gray and silver. It comes with both smaller and larger wrist bands, which is a handy feature that not all brands think of. The bands are extremely easy to switch, and you can subsequently purchase sporty bands in various colours, or smarter leather ones.

The Ionic's heart rate monitor is a bit peculiar. It seems very accurate once you're into more intense activity, but very inaccurate at lower levels, when exercising. The issue with this is that some people like to exercise in the more relaxed, so-called 'fat burning' zone. I'm not sure they'll get anywhere with the Ionic, because it is less accurate at that kind of level. For tracking resting/average heart-rate and workouts in the higher cardio/threshold/intense zones the Ionic is good. It's just the area in between where it seems to go haywire.

I still prefer chest straps because I want to be sure about my data, but there's no denying wrist heart-rate is a more comfortable and convenient system. However a further failing of the Ionic (and all Fitbits) is that although it shows your heart rate when you workout, it doesn't show what zone you're in, so you have to remember where each one begins or ends. I have no idea why that is, I find it bizarre.

Fitbit claims 4+ days of battery, although as with every watch on the market, the more you use it on a regular basis, the less time the battery will last. For a running watch that is not bad and for a smartwatch, it's great.

Being a Fitbit, the Ionic also tracks your steps, distance covered, calories burned in one day and how well you've slept. It also tracks how many flights of stairs you’ve walked up, and reminds you to move when you been sitting for too long. This feature is a bit peculiar as it also tracks your movements outdoors. So if you walk or cycle up a hill, that will be logged as climbing stairs. It's handy if you want to know how many flights of stairs a hill is equivalent to.

The Ionic also has personalised coaching workouts that guide you through specific exercises. This could one day be useful, but if you spend too much time looking at the screen of your watch, you won’t execute the drill properly.

These kind of 'futuristic' features are cool and great and all, but they need to be used with wisdom. The Fitbit's 'guided breathing' app, to enhance relaxation, is another example.

This is being marketed specifically as a smartwatch for exercise, rather than an exercise watch with some smart features bolted on. As such there's an app store, which is currently under-populated (Philips Hue, Strava… not much else and nothing essential). The smart notifications are better, and work across phone, text and Whatsapp. The ability to make contactless payments from the watch is cool in theory but having to type a PIN on the Ionic's touchscreen at least once per day to access it is less cool.

The Ionic is water resistant up to 50 meters and will have a go at tracking lengths, distance and time. No wrist heart-rate trackers can work underwater, and the Ionic is no exception.

Finally, to train better and become stronger (or faster), you need rest and recovery. The Fitbit Ionic monitors not just your hours of sleep but also the quality, according to your heart rate activity and your night movements. It then breaks your night down into deep, light and REM sleep, which is pretty advanced.

Personally, wearing a watch all night to track of my sleep quality will actually negatively influence it. I can’t really tolerate a watch at night. But maybe that's just me.

9. Suunto Spartan Sport Best running watch for trail running Reasons to buy + Great design and build + Fast GPS lock and good accuracy + Numerous sports tracked Reasons to avoid - Limited app - Quite pricey $249.99 View at Amazon 43 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Say goodbye to the Ambit range and hello to the Spartan line-up from Suunto. Specifically the Suunto Spartan Sport which aims to up the GPS watch design quality while still offering superb tracking accuracy and the Movescount platform, which lets you plan your training, then uses vibrating alerts to keep you at the right pace and pulse rate, and covering the distances you want.

The Spartan Sport has over 80 sports programmed-in ready for tracking, from the usual running, cycling and swimming to yoga and even cheerleading – hoorah, at last. The emphasis is very much on outdoor activity, but you can use it in the gym too.

There’s no built-in pulse tracking on this model (a more expensive version adds HR), but that's fine as you can just pair with a more accurate chest strap.

With good looks (by running watch standards), decent battery life (up to 26 hours), daily activity tracking and smartphone notifications, this is a decent, day-to-day option.