Nike Vomero Premium looks ridiculous, but I want to try them anyway

Nike’s running shoe lineup is going through a serious glow-up, and the Vomero is the latest to get the makeover treatment.

After rolling out a simplified structure built around Pegasus, Structure, and Vomero, the Swoosh is now ready to drop not one but two new Vomeros.

Looking at the images of the new shoes, Nike is taking MAXIMUM CUSHIONING seriously.

The company says the two new silhouettes – Nike Vomero Plus and Vomero Premium – put softness, comfort, and recovery front and centre.

From left to right: Vomero Premium, Vomero Plus, Vomero 18 (Icon) (Image credit: Nike)

The Vomero Plus (landing on 7 August) builds on the full ZoomX midsole DNA of the Vomero 18 but takes it even further with a higher stack (45mm in the heel) and improved rocker geometry.

It’s softer, lighter and bouncier, borrowing lessons from the Nike Invincible 3 to become the brand’s new flagship daily trainer for big mileage and recovery sessions.

The Vomero Premium (available from 16 October) feels more like a “super trainer” for elite marathoners.

It features the same ZoomX foam but adds exposed Air Zoom pods in the forefoot and heel.

The heel stack measures a whopping 55mm, the tallest in Nike’s road running shoe lineup to date.

Disco-vibes

It sounds over the top, but Nike claims it offers a smoother ride, more rebound, and less impact, all in one very bold package.

I haven’t tested them yet, but if the Nike Vomero 18 was anything to go by (read: soft to the point of mushy), then the Vomero Plus might ride that fine line between comfy and clumsy.

And the Premium? Honestly, it looks like a platform shoe, but Nike insists its wide base, carefully engineered rocker, and Air Zoom combo will keep things stable underfoot. I’ll believe it when I run in it.

Still, there’s no doubt Nike is all-in on cushioning this year. The Vomero Plus and Premium are designed to help runners stack up (pun intended) more miles with less fatigue.

Head over to Nike Running for more info.