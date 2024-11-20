Nike overhauls its running shoe lineup, heralding a new era for the brand

Nike is making it easier than ever for runners to find the best running shoes for their needs with a complete restructuring of its road running lineup.

Based on three trusted franchises – Pegasus, Vomero, and Structure – the new lineup is focused on what runners value most: cushioning.

Each franchise offers a distinct type of cushioning, ensuring runners can match their shoes to the experience they’re seeking.

The Vomero line will become the brand’s maximum cushioning option, while the Structure is now the go-to option for supportive cushioning.

“The Vomero line is built for runners who want that sensation of not feeling the road underfoot,” says Ashley Campbell, Running Footwear Product Line Manager at Nike. “It's all about delivering a comfortable but incredibly plush ride that ensures that longer runs are easy on the body.”

The Pegasus line sits between the two as a responsive cushioning option, which is what the Pegasus has always been known for.

(Image credit: Nike)

"We know runners just want a shoe that feels right for their daily runs. They don't want to overthink it," says Marian Dougherty, Nike’s Senior Director of Running Footwear Product. "That's why we’ve streamlined our offerings and created clear distinctions so runners can easily find what they need."

The lineup includes “Icon” models (i.e. base models), such as the Pegasus 41 and Vomero 18, alongside “Plus” and “Premium” silhouettes designed to "push the boundaries of cushioning."

In fact, the company already revealed the first Premium option this April in the form of the Nike Pegasus Premium.

This intuitive categorisation allows runners to gear up for everything from a quick jog to an intense marathon training session.

Of course, the restructuring doesn’t make the Alphafly or the Vaporfly disappear. Nike’s racing shoe lineup is still very much alive, offering some of the fastest running shoes to date for the discerning athlete.

Nike’s updated road running footwear lineup is available globally, with Pegasus 41 and Pegasus Plus ready to purchase now.

The Pegasus Premium will launch in January 2025, followed later in the year by the Vomero 18 and Structure. Visit Nike Running to find out more.